‘Glee’ Costar Chris Colfer Loves Broadway, But No Plans To Catch His Former Castmate’s Show

Chris Colfer isn’t going out of his way to catch former Glee castmate Lea Michele ’s appearance in Broadway’s Funny Girl .

Speaking on Tuesday’s The Michelle Collins Show podcast, Colfer wasn’t cagey when the host asked him if he’d join her for a night out to catch a show.

“Oh, no, are you seeing Funny Girl ?” Colfer asked Collins, who acknowledged that yes, that was what she had in mind . “Oh. My day suddenly just got so full,” he joked, nervously.

Colfer does like certain Broadway shows, though, “I saw Six last night, and that was amazing.”

Collins wouldn’t let him off the hook.

“So, you’re not seeing [ Funny Girl ] is my guess, while you’re in town?” she asked.

Collins shot back, “No. I can be triggered at home.”

Several Glee cast members have indicated there’s no fondness for Michele, all lingering from time spent on their former show.