Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
Beer made from Hanoi autumn specialties: Foreign guests sobbed, only drinking once a year
From Com – a typical gift of Hanoi’s autumn, artisans have created a unique beer. Referring to Hanoi’s autumn, anyone will remember a typical gift, considered a specialty only on this occasion of the year, which is nuggets. Besides nuggets being processed into dishes, since 2016, a new concept of nuggets has been born, originating from Vietnamese artisans themselves. That is beer nuggets.
vinlove.net
Vietnam has majestic mountains like wonders in the heart of big cities
Located in the heart of the city, these mountains are not only a masterpiece of nature but also a great pride for Vietnamese people. Vietnam is favored by mother nature, endowed with many wonderful natural landscapes of mountains and forests. Sights not only exist in the distance or at the top of the cloudy sky, but even in the midst of busy cities, you can also see many famous natural landmarks. The image of a towering mountain, standing proudly in front of rows of tall buildings and the busy life of people, creates a majestic, superficial picture that is equally poetic and lyrical.
vinlove.net
What is the most beautiful and ideal season of the year to travel to Thanh Hoa?
Not only swimming at Sam Son beach every summer, but Thanh tourism is also increasingly attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists with more resort experiences. So what is the best season to travel to Thanh Hoa so that you can enjoy the trip to the fullest? Find out below for the correct answer.
vinlove.net
How is the famous Sweet Soup shop on Bat Dan Street, nearly a century old, now?
For many people living in Hanoi, the name Ba Thin sweet soup is no longer strange. Existing in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, when comes Ba Thin tea, most people living in Hanoi, especially foodies, will know it. Not only is the sweet soup shop famous for its famous delicacies, but this sweet soup shop is also particularly impressive because of its age of nearly 1 century, which has been associated with the childhood of many generations of Ha Thanh people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vinlove.net
Rowing soup to pick up trash on the river
HO CHI MINH CITY – Once a week, the rowing group of Mr. Truong Sanh Cuong, 24, spends two hours picking up trash on the Rach Chiec River, Thu Duc City. For more than two months now, every weekend, members of the “Sup Tired” club have organized rowing and picking up trash on Rach Chiec River, Thu Duc City.
vinlove.net
Inundated with famous dishes in “snacks paradise” Dang Van Ngu
Let’s fill the hungry stomach with delicious and affordable snacks at the Kim Lien – Dang Van Ngu campus. Dang Van Ngu Street is a bustling, crowded street, gathering many schools around, this place also “hidden” many attractive restaurants. All kinds of food from main dishes to snacks, especially snacks, so this street is also favored by many people named “Dong Da district snack paradise”. Today let’s “Hungry not yet?” Eat all the delicious dishes at affordable prices on this street.
vinlove.net
MOANA Sapa is the hottest virtual paradise in 2022
In recent years, Sapa tourism has had many beautiful virtual check-in points to serve tourists. The latest is on February 17, 2021, Sapa inaugurated a brand new amusement park, which is called Moana Sapa, it is like a miniature Bali right in the heart of Sapa. Please add this wonderful place to your travel itinerary right away.
vinlove.net
See the beautiful and poetic burning grass season on Phuong Hoang hill, Quang Ninh
Phuong Hoang Hill in Quang Ninh is an attractive destination for those who want to admire the golden season in a new way. Quang Ninh is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the North. This place is likened to a jewel of Vietnam’s tourism, where there are both mountains and sea and many internationally famous landscapes. Recently, Quang Ninh tourism has been known for its poetic image of the grassy hills turning yellow, making many tourists both surprised and excited, although not too fanciful, but creating a unique highlight in the beauty of Quang Ninh. the beauty of this land.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vinlove.net
A noodle shop for 35 years, selling more than 100kg of snails every day in Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Co Hue snail vermicelli is popular with diners because of the traditional, standard-flavored broth. Every day, the shop sells hundreds of bowls, and the staff does not stop working. Co Hue snail noodle shop located on Dang Dung street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi has been around for 35 years. The...
vinlove.net
Traveling Vietnam by motorbike from a Western perspective: An experience worth trying!
Motorcycles are really the optimal means of travel in Vietnam, where there are many beautiful sights and delicious food, according to the writer of thetravel.com. Motorcycles are probably the most perfect choice when traveling to Vietnam, commented writer Sara Capanna of thetravel.com. Motorbikes are a popular means of transport for...
vinlove.net
Crowded of people “hunting the sun” in the autumn on Phan Dinh Phung Street
A large number of people flock to Phan Dinh Phung Street to have fun and take pictures under the beautiful autumn sunshine. Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most beautiful shady streets in the central area of Hanoi. In autumn, the early sunlight shines through the leaves, creating an ideal backdrop for autumn photos in Hanoi.
vinlove.net
Review of delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon, super fresh food, super affordable prices
Are you looking for delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon to enjoy delicious and attractive grilled dishes with your relatives and friends? Let’s review the most famous and delicious places to eat in Ho Chi Minh City below. The most famous delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon. Here are the most...
vinlove.net
Quang Ninh’s specialty is 5$/ kg, has an eye-catching red leg
Dong Trieu river beach, Quang Ninh has a specialty named fish. This type has a small size, and many bricks are as expensive as field crabs but not fishy, so many people love to buy them. This species of fish lives mainly on the riverbanks and in the...
ASIA・
vinlove.net
Cha Va Vung Tau river raft village – paradise to relax and eat seafood freely
Not only the famous Go Gang rafting village or Long Son rafting village, but Vung Tau tourists can also visit the Cha Va river rafting village. Follow Vinlove to discover the Cha Va Vung Tau rafting villages, which attract tourists so much!. Where is the address of the Cha Va...
vinlove.net
“Treasure” of more than 200 beetle specimens of GenZ boy
The young man’s collection of beetles is appreciated because many species no longer occur in the wild. Spend 1-2 hours a day for 7 years studying beetles. The Japanese comic books and cartoons that were exposed from a young age helped Nguyen Huynh Anh Kiet (21 years old, Ho Chi Minh City) know about the beetle hobby. Later, these bugs became more and more attracted to Kiet when he “meeted” them through the movies.
vinlove.net
Ho Chi Minh City hotel has the most beautiful lobby in the world
Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.
vinlove.net
The life of a Hanoi girl whose heart is “powered by a machine”
Thuy Linh has lived with a pacemaker for more than 10 years, along with many storms of life and love, but she has never had any intention of giving up. At 8 am, Nguyen Thuy Linh (32 years old, Ba Dinh district) was present at Hanoi Heart Hospital to periodically check her heart. She has lived with a pacemaker for more than 10 years and will be for the rest of her life, ever since she found out she had 3rd-degree atrioventricular block (a heart defect, also known as atrioventricular dissociation) – the highest degree it can cause. serious complications, even sudden death.
vinlove.net
A bowl of gratitude porridge “0,2$ or no money is fine”
Having made a living in many jobs, sympathizing with poor workers, Mr. Hoa hung a sign in front of the shop: “Porridge for the disabled, the elderly, lottery ticket sellers, 0,2$ or no money is fine.”. For nearly a year now, Quang Khai’s congee shop, owned by Mr....
vinlove.net
Son-in-law came back from Germany to play, overwhelmed with his father-in-law’s 1,500m2 garden, no need to go to the market all week
The first time he returned to play, the overseas Vietnamese-German groom was surprised to see his wife going to the garden to pick all kinds of vegetables and fruits, and fish caught in the pond to cook rice. “Going to the river to eat fish, going back to the field...
macaronikid.com
Happy Diwali! Celebrate the Indian New Year With Food
For millions of Indians around the world, the transition into the fall season brings the excitement of preparing for Diwali, the most significant holiday in Indian culture. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali celebrates the Indian new year and falls in either October or November, depending on the Hindu Lunar Calendar. It traditionally spans over 5 days, but many families will gather on day three as that is when the major festivities take place.
Comments / 1