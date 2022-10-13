Read full article on original website
Review of the most famous and crowded night markets in Binh Duong
You are looking for yourself at the night markets in Binh Duong to enjoy shopping and explore the culinary paradise here. So let’s refer to the most famous and bustling night markets in Binh Duong below!. The famous night markets in Binh Duong. Here are the most famous and...
Visit Coc Pai town, see a very large and immense Ha Giang
Coc Pai town is a beautiful and new destination in Xin Man district, Ha Giang province. This place brings in the beauty of majesty, magnificence, and magnificence, and contains a lot of interesting things. Where is Coc Pai town?. Coc Pai town is a small town in Xin Man district...
Eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang are full of tourists
The ecotourism model has long been very developed in Soc Trang province in particular and the Western provinces in general. It possesses a temperate climate, peaceful and poetic nature, and unique culture, creating extremely attractive tourist experiences for tourists. Let’s explore the eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang with Vinlove!
Dak Nong Geopark – ‘land of tones’
Dubbed the land of melodies, Dak Nong Geopark is a great paradise for those who are passionate about exploring nature, a place to listen to the echoes of the earth, and the symphony of the new breeze. or the epic of fire and water, where the wonderful sounds of nature are discovered.
Quang Ninh’s specialty is 5$/ kg, has an eye-catching red leg
Dong Trieu river beach, Quang Ninh has a specialty named fish. This type has a small size, and many bricks are as expensive as field crabs but not fishy, so many people love to buy them. This species of fish lives mainly on the riverbanks and in the...
Review of delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon, super fresh food, super affordable prices
Are you looking for delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon to enjoy delicious and attractive grilled dishes with your relatives and friends? Let’s review the most famous and delicious places to eat in Ho Chi Minh City below. The most famous delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon. Here are the most...
How is the famous Sweet Soup shop on Bat Dan Street, nearly a century old, now?
For many people living in Hanoi, the name Ba Thin sweet soup is no longer strange. Existing in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, when comes Ba Thin tea, most people living in Hanoi, especially foodies, will know it. Not only is the sweet soup shop famous for its famous delicacies, but this sweet soup shop is also particularly impressive because of its age of nearly 1 century, which has been associated with the childhood of many generations of Ha Thanh people.
A noodle shop for 35 years, selling more than 100kg of snails every day in Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Co Hue snail vermicelli is popular with diners because of the traditional, standard-flavored broth. Every day, the shop sells hundreds of bowls, and the staff does not stop working. Co Hue snail noodle shop located on Dang Dung street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi has been around for 35 years. The...
Crowded of people “hunting the sun” in the autumn on Phan Dinh Phung Street
A large number of people flock to Phan Dinh Phung Street to have fun and take pictures under the beautiful autumn sunshine. Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most beautiful shady streets in the central area of Hanoi. In autumn, the early sunlight shines through the leaves, creating an ideal backdrop for autumn photos in Hanoi.
Cha Va Vung Tau river raft village – paradise to relax and eat seafood freely
Not only the famous Go Gang rafting village or Long Son rafting village, but Vung Tau tourists can also visit the Cha Va river rafting village. Follow Vinlove to discover the Cha Va Vung Tau rafting villages, which attract tourists so much!. Where is the address of the Cha Va...
Spend a full day visiting Vinh Hy Bay, which is known as one of the four most beautiful bays in Vietnam
Not only listed by tourists in the list of the 4 most beautiful bays in the country, but Vinh Hy Bay also owns a beach road that makes many people fall in love with its unspoiled beauty. Vinh Hy Bay is always ranked in the list of the most beautiful...
Ho Chi Minh City hotel has the most beautiful lobby in the world
Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.
Inundated with famous dishes in “snacks paradise” Dang Van Ngu
Let’s fill the hungry stomach with delicious and affordable snacks at the Kim Lien – Dang Van Ngu campus. Dang Van Ngu Street is a bustling, crowded street, gathering many schools around, this place also “hidden” many attractive restaurants. All kinds of food from main dishes to snacks, especially snacks, so this street is also favored by many people named “Dong Da district snack paradise”. Today let’s “Hungry not yet?” Eat all the delicious dishes at affordable prices on this street.
The life of a Hanoi girl whose heart is “powered by a machine”
Thuy Linh has lived with a pacemaker for more than 10 years, along with many storms of life and love, but she has never had any intention of giving up. At 8 am, Nguyen Thuy Linh (32 years old, Ba Dinh district) was present at Hanoi Heart Hospital to periodically check her heart. She has lived with a pacemaker for more than 10 years and will be for the rest of her life, ever since she found out she had 3rd-degree atrioventricular block (a heart defect, also known as atrioventricular dissociation) – the highest degree it can cause. serious complications, even sudden death.
100-year-old stone mausoleum in the middle of Hanoi
Hoang Cao Khai’s tomb area is 17 hectares wide, made entirely of white marble, like a miniature court. Hoang Cao Khai’s tomb area is located at Lane 252, Tay Son Street (Dong Da, Hanoi), built by Governor-General Hoang Cao Khai (1850 – 1933), in 1893. At that time, he set up an area. a large area of land for burial and sacrifice for his family.
