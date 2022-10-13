Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE
Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
wrestlinginc.com
How Hulk Hogan Got His Infamous Black Eye Before Wrestlemania IX, According To Jim Cornette
At WrestleMania IX, Yokozuna defeated Bret Hart to win the WWE Championship, thanks to Mr. Fuji throwing salt in Hart's eyes and helping his client capture the championship. Once the bell rang, Hulk Hogan, still arguably the company's biggest babyface at the time, came to the ring to check on "The Hitman." On behalf of Yokozuna, Fuji challenged Hogan to face the champion immediately in an impromptu match for the championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Teases WWE Return As Member Of Bray Wyatt's Stable
Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie took to Twitter on Thursday evening to tease not only a possible WWE return, but tease that she's a member of Bray Wyatt's rumored stable, "Wyatt 6." Marie shared a video of herself with an Alexa Bliss' Lilly Doll and a trash can, with the...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Left Another Wrestler ‘On The Ground About Ready To Cry’ In OVW
Brock Lesnar is one of the most aggressive wrestlers of all time. He has held the titles of UFC Heavyweight Champion and NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion outside of WWE. Brock Lesnar allegedly “backhanded” a wrestler once after getting the wrong end of a locker room joke. Rip...
wrestlinginc.com
There's Reportedly A Chance Adam Cole Will Never Wrestle Again
AEW's Adam Cole is reportedly dealing with a "real bad" injury that could potentially have a life-changing outcome. According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole is currently recovering from a nasty concussion and has yet to be cleared to return to action. The Observer's Dave Meltzer disclosed that Cole could be cleared tomorrow, or it "could be never."
nodq.com
News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Set For USA Network Crossover
At WWE Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey reclaimed her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship by making Live Morgan pass out at the conclusion of their Extreme Rules match. While it was a match the former champion requested, she ultimately came up short. And yet while Morgan may no longer be the champ, things don't appear to be all that bad for the superstar. As a matter of fact, one of her dreams may be about to come true.
wrestlinginc.com
Fantasy Booking Who Else WWE Could Bring Into The Bloodline
Few would argue against the idea that, in recent weeks, WWE's most consistently compelling story has been that of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has secured a nearly unprecedented level of dominance over WWE, and he's done it with the help of his cousins — fellow members of the legendary Anoa'i family — Jimmy and Jey Uso, and more recently, their brother, Solo Sikoa. The final member, aside from "the Wise Man" Paul Heyman, is Zayn, who is not a member of the family, but who has been so earnest and persistent in his attempts to join the group that after months of trying, he's finally found himself accepted by Reigns and adopted as "the Honorary Uce."
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Names His “Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named his pick for the title of “greatest WWE Superstar of all time,” picking someone he’s very familiar with. Kurt Angle has seen and done it all during his wrestling career. The Olympic gold medallist made it to the top of both WWE and TNA during his time competing and has shared the ring with everyone from The Rock, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels, to Sting, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Bray Wyatt and Tonight’s SmackDown, Wyatt’s Mask and Recent WWE Trademarks
Bray Wyatt is set to be the focal point of tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, and the blue brand moving forward. A new report from Fightful Select notes that there are plans to have the abandoned Firefly Funhouse set aesthetic on tonight’s SmackDown, which we saw at Extreme Rules last weekend. This will be Wyatt’s first SmackDown appearance since October 9, 2020.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Recalls Ridiculous Reason Rick Rude Got Arrested
On the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled a time "Ravishing" Rick Rude found himself in police custody. The two had just finished their program in WWE and had a gentlemen's agreement out of respect they wouldn't call each other unless it was an absolute emergency. One morning around 4 o'clock, Roberts was awaken in his hotel room by a phone call from Rude; and when Roberts asked what was wrong, Rude responded, "Brother, do you have any condoms?" Annoyed, Roberts cursed out Rude, telling him, "Don't you ever call me again to wake me up looking for condoms" and hung up.
wrestlinginc.com
Pat McAfee Gave Pro Wrestling Legend A Bunch Of Money For No Reason
Pat McAfee is known for his over the top style as a commentator in WWE, but the former top NFL punter has earned the reputation of being gracious as well. During an appearance on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw," Rip Rogers recalled the time he helped train McAfee, who was in a giving mood after receiving a big sponsorship deal.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
Michael Cole Reportedly Checked In On Former WWE Talent Regularly After Release
Renee Paquette made her return to the wrestling world this week on "AEW Dynamite," kicking off the show by interviewing Christian Cage before being involved in several backstage interview segments. It was confirmed by Tony Khan that the popular broadcaster has signed with the company, but it was then reported that WWE also had an interest in bringing Paquette back.
wrestlinginc.com
Rosa Mendes Has Stipulation For WWE If They Want Her For The Royal Rumble
WWE has their "big four" premium live events each year: WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble. The latter brings a certain appeal and sense of unpredictability that is unrivaled by the other three events due to the 30-person Royal Rumble matches that take place during the night. The concept is pretty straightforward — two competitors start out in the ring and then every two minutes, another competitor enters until all 30 competitors have entered, with the only way to be eliminated being going over the top rope and having both feet hit the floor. For both the women and the men, it's equally as fun to see which stars from past and present are booked for their respective matches. Rosa Mendes, a former manager and occasional in-ring competitor, remains open-minded about potentially returning for a Royal Rumble match someday, but she made it clear to "Ring The Belle" that it would have to be under specific circumstances.
