WWE has their "big four" premium live events each year: WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble. The latter brings a certain appeal and sense of unpredictability that is unrivaled by the other three events due to the 30-person Royal Rumble matches that take place during the night. The concept is pretty straightforward — two competitors start out in the ring and then every two minutes, another competitor enters until all 30 competitors have entered, with the only way to be eliminated being going over the top rope and having both feet hit the floor. For both the women and the men, it's equally as fun to see which stars from past and present are booked for their respective matches. Rosa Mendes, a former manager and occasional in-ring competitor, remains open-minded about potentially returning for a Royal Rumble match someday, but she made it clear to "Ring The Belle" that it would have to be under specific circumstances.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO