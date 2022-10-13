ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Community reacts to Conway school board meeting that included anti-transgender measures, rhetoric

By Andrew Epperson
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9mob_0iWndeVL00

CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway school board approved two measures targeting transgender people Tuesday night.

Some voiced support for the decisions, while others said they worry about transgender students’ mental health. Some of the rhetoric used by at least one speaker was called transphobic by community members.

The measures limit bathroom access for trans students. Accommodations on school trips will also be limited to their biological sex instead of their stated gender. The other removes two books about trans kids from the school library.

Conway School Board meeting about draft policies about bathroom use regarding gender

The board unanimously approved these decisions at a packed meeting Tuesday evening, according to content partner The Arkansas Times. People from opposite ideological spectrums shared their thoughts at the meeting. Many supported the decisions on moral grounds.

One man’s speech is being criticized by some as being transphobic. In a video obtained by KARK, he appeared to say trans people “deserve death.”

“Let me remind you that those who do such things deserve death,” the man said. “The LGBTQ community continues to do these very things and also approves of those who practice them.”

Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

PFLAG Little Rock is an organization that assists people in the LGBTQ community. In a statement, a spokesperson said these comments should not be treated lightly.

What happened in the Conway school board meeting last night was a perfect example of the bigotry that lives in our great state of Arkansas.  PFLAG Little Rock chapter is committed to cultivating safe schools for our children in this state.  Comments professing death for LGBTQ+ youth are inciting violence and dangerous. They should NOT be treated as free speech. Founded in 1973, PFLAG is the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families. PFLAG’s network of hundreds of chapters and more than 325,000 members and supporters works to create a caring, just, and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them. This vast network is cultivated, resourced, and serviced by the staff of PFLAG National, the National Board of Directors, and the all-volunteer Regional Directors Council. For additional resources and help, visit www.PFLAG.org

A Conway Public School District spokesperson sent a statement in response to the video:

In an attempt to allow public voices to be heard, the Conway Public Schools Board of Education allows patrons to speak for a specified amount of time to comment on current agenda items. While the Conway School Board appreciates the insight and perspectives given in these comments, the personal narratives of individual patrons do not represent the school district or school board’s feelings or stances on issues. Patron comments simply allow for public concerns and ideas to be heard and processed by the board before decisions are made. The Conway School District is aware that a video of contentious comments made by a patron last night is circulating on social media and we want to be clear that CPSD does not endorse these comments or any comments made by patrons during public comments. The Conway School Board strives to make decisions that are in the best interest of all Conway students and believes the new policies will do that. The board listened and took all views and perspectives into account when making last night’s decisions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Speaker Wishes Death on LGBTQ People at Shocking School Board Meeting

An Arkansas school board meeting went off the rails Tuesday when a speaker insisted before the entire room that members of the LGTBQ+ community “deserve” death.The Conway School District’s contentious board meeting had already drawn public backlash over the anti-trans policies that were being considered. But a viral video capturing the speaker’s fire-and-brimstone sermon set social media ablaze.“God gave them over to a depraved mind so that they do what they should not be doing,” the gray-haired man says in a video clip recorded by a meeting attendee. “They invent ways of doing evil. But let me remind you that...
CONWAY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Society
Conway, AR
Education
Conway, AR
Society
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders. ‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansastechnews.com

Gonzalez, Vasquez Crowned 2022 Homecoming Royalty

Paula Gonzalez Prado and Marquis Vasquez were named 2022 Arkansas Tech University Homecoming queen and king during a pre-game ceremony at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville on Saturday, Oct. 15. Gonzalez, a 21-year old senior from Maracaibo, Venezuela, and Vasquez, a 20-year old junior from Conway, were elected...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhetoric#Linus K12#Board Of Education#School Library#Transgender People#Racism#Conway School Board#The Arkansas Times#Pflag Little Rock
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Study recommends 100 more officers patrolling Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is struggling to keep its department at full strength while fighting crime across the capital city. Right now there are 77 empty police positions according to the agency. At Tuesday night’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting, city officials asked for solutions to the issue. For […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy