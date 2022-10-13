ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The best I’ve had since my mother’s’

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4qq6_0iWndayR00
Mary Therese Biebel Times Leader Test Kitchen

“Please consider making oyster stew,” Times Leader reader Kathy Pesta wrote via email, suggesting she’d been touched by a recent column in which Bill O’Boyle talked about longing for a taste of that dish, which his mom used to make.

I’d been touched by that column, too, especially the part where Bill contented himself with a baloney sandwich after trying to make a batch of oyster stew himself and throwing away the “awful” result.

When I told Kathy I’d already decided oyster stew would be my next project in the Times Leader Test Kitchen, she responded, “Oh, that is great! He will be thrilled … Be sure to have oyster crackers and butter for him to put on top.”

“I would wish you luck,” she added sweetly. “But honestly you don’t need it.”

Actually, I told her, I needed all the luck I could get.

My only previous experience with oyster stew was the bowl or two I’d eaten in the King’s College commuter cafeteria of the early 1980s. The Susquehanna Lounge’s tasty version had a buttery broth and, as I recall, big chunks of celery, carrots and maybe red peppers.

When I asked Bill if his mother’s oyster stew had a lot of vegetables like that, he said it didn’t. So I passed over the various online recipes that called for adding red and green peppers, or corn, or artichoke hearts to the stew and settled on a simpler one.

OK, now, where would I get the oysters? I figured fresh would be best, but when I called a local seafood store to inquire about oysters still in the shell, a staffer cheerfully said, “You just have to be careful not to cut yourself.”

Knowing how clumsy I can be, I decided to search out oysters that were already shucked — and I found some — wild-caught from the Chesapeake Bay — at Wegmans seafood counter.

Following a recipe from allrecipes.com, I gathered half-and-half, butter, celery, etc., and I cut the oysters into bite-size pieces so my taste testers would be more likely to find a piece of oyster every spoonful or two.

I heated the ingredients slowly so the stew wouldn’t boil, and I stirred it a lot. Then I took it to the office, to see what the taste testers would say.

“This is the best I’ve had since my mother’s,” said Bill, who added crackers and extra butter to the already creamy mix.

“It’s very pleasant, mild, with a buttery taste,” news editor Roger DuPuis said. “You clearly chose the oysters well. It’s not too fishy. I do like it.”

“This is an entirely new experience for me,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “I love clam chowder so maybe that’s why I like this.”

“It’s very comforting on a cold, cruddy day,” Kevin added, referring to the rain outside.

Page designer Lyndsay Bartos was brave about trying a very small sample, which confirmed her suspicion that she’s “not an oyster person.”

At least she tried it.

Reporter Jen Learn-Andes doesn’t like the whole idea of oysters, ever since she worked as a waitress in a restaurant where a regular customer would order raw oysters and loudly sip them out of the shell “with a huge slurp.”

She didn’t try any. I understood.

At the end of the day, I had enough stew left over to send Bill home with a 24-ounce container and instructions to reheat it slowly and carefully.

And, here is the recipe, from allrecipes.com.

OYSTER STEW

½ cup butter

1 cup minced celery

3 tablespoons minced shallots

1 quart half-and-half cream

2 (12 ounce) containers fresh shucked oysters, undrained

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add celery and shallots; cook and stir until shallots are tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Heat half-and-half in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the celery and shallot mixture, and stir continuously until just about to boil. Add oysters and their liquid, and season with cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper.

Cook, stirring continuously, until oysters curl at the ends. Turn off the heat and serve immediately.

