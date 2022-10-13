ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save these addresses right away so you don’t have to drive nearly 20km without finding a restaurant in West Lake

In West Lake, there are still many delicious and affordable dishes for everyone. Referring to the places to hang out with the people of the capital, in addition to Sword Lake, West Lake is also a very popular place. Especially on a windy day, everyone wants to “pick up the car and go”, enjoy the cool air, and dispel the hustle and bustle of the city.
Vietnam has majestic mountains like wonders in the heart of big cities

Located in the heart of the city, these mountains are not only a masterpiece of nature but also a great pride for Vietnamese people. Vietnam is favored by mother nature, endowed with many wonderful natural landscapes of mountains and forests. Sights not only exist in the distance or at the top of the cloudy sky, but even in the midst of busy cities, you can also see many famous natural landmarks. The image of a towering mountain, standing proudly in front of rows of tall buildings and the busy life of people, creates a majestic, superficial picture that is equally poetic and lyrical.
What is the most beautiful and ideal season of the year to travel to Thanh Hoa?

Not only swimming at Sam Son beach every summer, but Thanh tourism is also increasingly attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists with more resort experiences. So what is the best season to travel to Thanh Hoa so that you can enjoy the trip to the fullest? Find out below for the correct answer.
Ho Chi Minh City hotel has the most beautiful lobby in the world

Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.
Visit Sapa museum to learn about the unique cultural identity of the people of the Northwest

Sapa Museum is a place where visitors can learn more about the culture and lifestyle of ethnic minorities in Lao Cai province, typically the Ha Nhi, Dao, Mong, Tay, Giay, etc. Sapa Museum is a free destination located in the area of ​​Lao Cai Provincial Tourism Promotion and Information Center, at address 2 Fansipan, Sapa town. From Sapa town to here is only about 1.5 km, so it is very convenient for tourists to visit, learn and take a few pictures to check in as a souvenir.
See the beautiful and poetic burning grass season on Phuong Hoang hill, Quang Ninh

Phuong Hoang Hill in Quang Ninh is an attractive destination for those who want to admire the golden season in a new way. Quang Ninh is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the North. This place is likened to a jewel of Vietnam’s tourism, where there are both mountains and sea and many internationally famous landscapes. Recently, Quang Ninh tourism has been known for its poetic image of the grassy hills turning yellow, making many tourists both surprised and excited, although not too fanciful, but creating a unique highlight in the beauty of Quang Ninh. the beauty of this land.
Traveling Vietnam by motorbike from a Western perspective: An experience worth trying!

Motorcycles are really the optimal means of travel in Vietnam, where there are many beautiful sights and delicious food, according to the writer of thetravel.com. Motorcycles are probably the most perfect choice when traveling to Vietnam, commented writer Sara Capanna of thetravel.com. Motorbikes are a popular means of transport for...
Visit Coc Pai town, see a very large and immense Ha Giang

Coc Pai town is a beautiful and new destination in Xin Man district, Ha Giang province. This place brings in the beauty of majesty, magnificence, and magnificence, and contains a lot of interesting things. Where is Coc Pai town?. Coc Pai town is a small town in Xin Man district...
Dak Nong Geopark – ‘land of tones’

Dubbed the land of melodies, Dak Nong Geopark is a great paradise for those who are passionate about exploring nature, a place to listen to the echoes of the earth, and the symphony of the new breeze. or the epic of fire and water, where the wonderful sounds of nature are discovered.
Eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang are full of tourists

The ecotourism model has long been very developed in Soc Trang province in particular and the Western provinces in general. It possesses a temperate climate, peaceful and poetic nature, and unique culture, creating extremely attractive tourist experiences for tourists. Let’s explore the eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang with Vinlove!
Crowded of people “hunting the sun” in the autumn on Phan Dinh Phung Street

A large number of people flock to Phan Dinh Phung Street to have fun and take pictures under the beautiful autumn sunshine. Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most beautiful shady streets in the central area of ​​Hanoi. In autumn, the early sunlight shines through the leaves, creating an ideal backdrop for autumn photos in Hanoi.
Quang Ninh’s specialty is 5$/ kg, has an eye-catching red leg

Dong Trieu river beach, Quang Ninh has a specialty named fish. This type has a small size, and many bricks are as expensive as field crabs but not fishy, ​​so many people love to buy them. This species of fish lives mainly on the riverbanks and in the...
