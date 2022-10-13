Phuong Hoang Hill in Quang Ninh is an attractive destination for those who want to admire the golden season in a new way. Quang Ninh is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the North. This place is likened to a jewel of Vietnam’s tourism, where there are both mountains and sea and many internationally famous landscapes. Recently, Quang Ninh tourism has been known for its poetic image of the grassy hills turning yellow, making many tourists both surprised and excited, although not too fanciful, but creating a unique highlight in the beauty of Quang Ninh. the beauty of this land.

