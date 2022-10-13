WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed his first appearance as a WWE NXT commentator on the most recent episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “I’m excited about being a part of NXT. I didn’t know how excited I was going to be about this honestly because it’s a lot of students, a lot of young guys coming up, and I feel like I’m in my coaching mode. I feel like I’m in my teaching mode and it’s so many young guys, so many young girls. It’s just like clay needing to be molded down there. So for me, I’m in a perfect place where I can not get complacent. I don’t think I could ever get complacent with this many young guys. I literally had probably 60 guys in my ear want to talk to me. They want to get this. They need a little bit of that. They want a little bit of this. I was like wow, this is going to be something really, really cool for me and something I’ve been wanting for a long time, so let’s get to work man.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO