'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
'It's like stumbling across a cult whose members are waiting reverently to worship their deity': DAVID LEAFE witnesses the bizarre moment Damien Hirst, 57, sets light to thousands of his paintings in front of fans inside his £36m London showroom

Parked outside a trendy south London art gallery on a crisp October afternoon, there is a sleek, black Mercedes limousine and it’s a fair bet that it is waiting for one Damien Hirst – one of the world’s richest artists. This is Newport Street Gallery, a Victorian...
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them

We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
What is the most beautiful and ideal season of the year to travel to Thanh Hoa?

Not only swimming at Sam Son beach every summer, but Thanh tourism is also increasingly attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists with more resort experiences. So what is the best season to travel to Thanh Hoa so that you can enjoy the trip to the fullest? Find out below for the correct answer.
The artificial lake in Cao Bang is known as the ‘fairy scene’, once appeared in the province’s tourism promotion film

Besides the famous Ban Gioc waterfall, in Cao Bang, there is also an artificial lake site known as the ‘place of fairyland’ in real life. Referring to tourism in Cao Bang province, most people probably remember Ban Gioc waterfall. According to statistics from the provincial Department of Culture – Sports – Tourism, every year our country has about 30,000 visitors to Ban Gioc. In addition to Ban Gioc waterfall, Nguom Ngao cave is also a tourist attraction and equally famous.
Save these addresses right away so you don’t have to drive nearly 20km without finding a restaurant in West Lake

In West Lake, there are still many delicious and affordable dishes for everyone. Referring to the places to hang out with the people of the capital, in addition to Sword Lake, West Lake is also a very popular place. Especially on a windy day, everyone wants to “pick up the car and go”, enjoy the cool air, and dispel the hustle and bustle of the city.
The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley

According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.
Visit Coc Pai town, see a very large and immense Ha Giang

Coc Pai town is a beautiful and new destination in Xin Man district, Ha Giang province. This place brings in the beauty of majesty, magnificence, and magnificence, and contains a lot of interesting things. Where is Coc Pai town?. Coc Pai town is a small town in Xin Man district...
See the beautiful and poetic burning grass season on Phuong Hoang hill, Quang Ninh

Phuong Hoang Hill in Quang Ninh is an attractive destination for those who want to admire the golden season in a new way. Quang Ninh is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the North. This place is likened to a jewel of Vietnam’s tourism, where there are both mountains and sea and many internationally famous landscapes. Recently, Quang Ninh tourism has been known for its poetic image of the grassy hills turning yellow, making many tourists both surprised and excited, although not too fanciful, but creating a unique highlight in the beauty of Quang Ninh. the beauty of this land.
Eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang are full of tourists

The ecotourism model has long been very developed in Soc Trang province in particular and the Western provinces in general. It possesses a temperate climate, peaceful and poetic nature, and unique culture, creating extremely attractive tourist experiences for tourists. Let’s explore the eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang with Vinlove!
Crowded of people “hunting the sun” in the autumn on Phan Dinh Phung Street

A large number of people flock to Phan Dinh Phung Street to have fun and take pictures under the beautiful autumn sunshine. Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most beautiful shady streets in the central area of ​​Hanoi. In autumn, the early sunlight shines through the leaves, creating an ideal backdrop for autumn photos in Hanoi.
How is the famous Sweet Soup shop on Bat Dan Street, nearly a century old, now?

For many people living in Hanoi, the name Ba Thin sweet soup is no longer strange. Existing in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, when comes Ba Thin tea, most people living in Hanoi, especially foodies, will know it. Not only is the sweet soup shop famous for its famous delicacies, but this sweet soup shop is also particularly impressive because of its age of nearly 1 century, which has been associated with the childhood of many generations of Ha Thanh people.
