Rice Noodle Bowls
America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for rice noodle bowls, an easy and impressive entrée that will impress guests – or your taste buds. You’ll find these nearly translucent noodles in recipes across much of Asia, from brothy pho in Vietnam to stir-fried chow fun in China to pad thai and pad see ew in Thailand (and many, many more recipes).
Hanoi fish noodle shop sells 400 bowls a day, used to be on American TV
Ca Van noodle shop is located on Quan Thanh street, selling more than 400 bowls a day, up to 700 bowls on peak days. In particular, this fish noodle shop was introduced on the American television channel CNN. In Hanoi it is not difficult to find a restaurant selling fish...
Review of the most famous and crowded night markets in Binh Duong
You are looking for yourself at the night markets in Binh Duong to enjoy shopping and explore the culinary paradise here. So let’s refer to the most famous and bustling night markets in Binh Duong below!. The famous night markets in Binh Duong. Here are the most famous and...
Beer made from Hanoi autumn specialties: Foreign guests sobbed, only drinking once a year
From Com – a typical gift of Hanoi’s autumn, artisans have created a unique beer. Referring to Hanoi’s autumn, anyone will remember a typical gift, considered a specialty only on this occasion of the year, which is nuggets. Besides nuggets being processed into dishes, since 2016, a new concept of nuggets has been born, originating from Vietnamese artisans themselves. That is beer nuggets.
MOANA Sapa is the hottest virtual paradise in 2022
In recent years, Sapa tourism has had many beautiful virtual check-in points to serve tourists. The latest is on February 17, 2021, Sapa inaugurated a brand new amusement park, which is called Moana Sapa, it is like a miniature Bali right in the heart of Sapa. Please add this wonderful place to your travel itinerary right away.
Review of delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon, super fresh food, super affordable prices
Are you looking for delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon to enjoy delicious and attractive grilled dishes with your relatives and friends? Let’s review the most famous and delicious places to eat in Ho Chi Minh City below. The most famous delicious barbecue restaurants in Saigon. Here are the most...
Eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang are full of tourists
The ecotourism model has long been very developed in Soc Trang province in particular and the Western provinces in general. It possesses a temperate climate, peaceful and poetic nature, and unique culture, creating extremely attractive tourist experiences for tourists. Let’s explore the eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang with Vinlove!
Traveling Vietnam by motorbike from a Western perspective: An experience worth trying!
Motorcycles are really the optimal means of travel in Vietnam, where there are many beautiful sights and delicious food, according to the writer of thetravel.com. Motorcycles are probably the most perfect choice when traveling to Vietnam, commented writer Sara Capanna of thetravel.com. Motorbikes are a popular means of transport for...
The unique and unique dish of Ty Ba duck, a feat of processing more than 10 hours, is “out of the oven” in Hanoi
Ducks are boned and shaped like a pixie, marinated with more than a dozen herbs and spices, then dried for about 10 hours before being grilled. The dish has a strange appearance and taste, customers wait in long lines to buy. Ty Ba duck is actually a grilled duck dish,...
Quang Ninh’s specialty is 5$/ kg, has an eye-catching red leg
Dong Trieu river beach, Quang Ninh has a specialty named fish. This type has a small size, and many bricks are as expensive as field crabs but not fishy, so many people love to buy them. This species of fish lives mainly on the riverbanks and in the...
The mountain can see all of Nha Trang day and night
Not only famous for its green beaches, but Nha Trang also has a mountain that “fascinates” tourists when they want to check in the coastal city from above. In recent years, whenever coming to Nha Trang, the “travelling” world often whispers to each other to conquer Co Tien mountain to discover the majesty of nature here. Co Tien Mountain is located in Vinh Hoa Ward with an altitude of about 400m.
How is the famous Sweet Soup shop on Bat Dan Street, nearly a century old, now?
For many people living in Hanoi, the name Ba Thin sweet soup is no longer strange. Existing in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, when comes Ba Thin tea, most people living in Hanoi, especially foodies, will know it. Not only is the sweet soup shop famous for its famous delicacies, but this sweet soup shop is also particularly impressive because of its age of nearly 1 century, which has been associated with the childhood of many generations of Ha Thanh people.
Khao Phat Kai (Fried Rice With Chicken)
This is the street-food fried rice of my childhood, which does not seem to be made much anymore—at least not this way. If you look at the ingredients, you may not see what is special about this dish. But make a batch, squeeze a wedge of lime over it, and serve it with chile fish sauce and you will understand why this recipe is an all-time favorite. If you cannot find the Chinese broccoli, just omit it, as there is no substitute for it in this recipe.
Crowded of people “hunting the sun” in the autumn on Phan Dinh Phung Street
A large number of people flock to Phan Dinh Phung Street to have fun and take pictures under the beautiful autumn sunshine. Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most beautiful shady streets in the central area of Hanoi. In autumn, the early sunlight shines through the leaves, creating an ideal backdrop for autumn photos in Hanoi.
Cha Va Vung Tau river raft village – paradise to relax and eat seafood freely
Not only the famous Go Gang rafting village or Long Son rafting village, but Vung Tau tourists can also visit the Cha Va river rafting village. Follow Vinlove to discover the Cha Va Vung Tau rafting villages, which attract tourists so much!. Where is the address of the Cha Va...
A noodle shop for 35 years, selling more than 100kg of snails every day in Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Co Hue snail vermicelli is popular with diners because of the traditional, standard-flavored broth. Every day, the shop sells hundreds of bowls, and the staff does not stop working. Co Hue snail noodle shop located on Dang Dung street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi has been around for 35 years. The...
The life of a Hanoi girl whose heart is “powered by a machine”
Thuy Linh has lived with a pacemaker for more than 10 years, along with many storms of life and love, but she has never had any intention of giving up. At 8 am, Nguyen Thuy Linh (32 years old, Ba Dinh district) was present at Hanoi Heart Hospital to periodically check her heart. She has lived with a pacemaker for more than 10 years and will be for the rest of her life, ever since she found out she had 3rd-degree atrioventricular block (a heart defect, also known as atrioventricular dissociation) – the highest degree it can cause. serious complications, even sudden death.
Ho Chi Minh City hotel has the most beautiful lobby in the world
Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.
Make your own Chinese dumplings: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for Shanghai buns
I tend to eat more Chinese food when I am out and about than when I’m cooking at home. The biang biang noodles that I can get at my local Xi’an Impression in north London, for example, demand to be eaten rather than replicated. When I’m not eating far too much there, however, it’s the books of Fuchsia Dunlop that encourage me and my team to try our hand. Today’s Shanghai pot sticker buns are a result of my colleague Jake Norman recently getting lost in, and inspired by, her Land of Fish and Rice.
Inundated with famous dishes in “snacks paradise” Dang Van Ngu
Let’s fill the hungry stomach with delicious and affordable snacks at the Kim Lien – Dang Van Ngu campus. Dang Van Ngu Street is a bustling, crowded street, gathering many schools around, this place also “hidden” many attractive restaurants. All kinds of food from main dishes to snacks, especially snacks, so this street is also favored by many people named “Dong Da district snack paradise”. Today let’s “Hungry not yet?” Eat all the delicious dishes at affordable prices on this street.
