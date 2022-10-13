This is the street-food fried rice of my childhood, which does not seem to be made much anymore—at least not this way. If you look at the ingredients, you may not see what is special about this dish. But make a batch, squeeze a wedge of lime over it, and serve it with chile fish sauce and you will understand why this recipe is an all-time favorite. If you cannot find the Chinese broccoli, just omit it, as there is no substitute for it in this recipe.

