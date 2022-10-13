ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPS getting 5 new security officers after Board passed the proposal

By Michele White, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) will be getting five new security officers.

The Board passed the RFP 5-1 at Monday’s board meeting. Board member E’Lena Ashley voted against the item. Dr. Jennetti Marshall talked to the media on Wednesday about the political struggles that she says keeps the board from having a voice or having access to more information on the items they are asked to approve – like the security officers.

FOX23 asked for an interview with the Chief of Police Matthias Wicks at TPS to ask about security issues. A spokesperson at TPS said he wasn’t available.

Chief Wicks was not at the board meeting on Monday to address the board before it approved the RFP for five new officers.

Dr. Jennetti Marshall is the longest serving member on the school board and represents the district where McLain High School is.

She said the board is only allowed to vote on the RFP – not ask probative questions about those officers.

Dr. Marshall called for different leadership, for transparency to parents and to allow board members to put things on the agenda.

The shooting at McLain High School that took the life of one student – 17 year-old Terron Yarbrough – and injured three others, was the second shooting at a football game at the school in recent years.

No one was killed at the 2016 shooting but incidents of violence have been reported around the district, Dr. Marshall said.

She says the Chief of Police at TPS should be available to the public, like Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin is.

“He talks about the department that he heads. He knows the pros. He knows the cons,” Dr. Marshall said, “But he delivers the messages about the goals and objectives. Why is it with TPS, our chief of police is not allowed to come out and talk about the objectives of security, what they’ve done, what they have not done, what they have left to do?”

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist called a press meeting late in the afternoon on Wednesday in response to Dr. Marshall’s press conference.

FOX23 asked why it took five months after the Uvalde shooting to add more police officers to TPS.

“Last summer, after the incident happened in Uvalde, just like we do every time there’s an incident either locally or nationally, we examine and learn from that incident and make sure that we are taking every step that we need to take to re-visit our practices, re-visit our policies, make sure that we have learned from what occurs so that we can do everything possible to keep our children safe.”

Dr. Gist also said that the RFP for the five officers was on the school board’s agenda before the fatal shooting at McLain High School.

City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
