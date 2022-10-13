Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE
Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Gives Her Fans Sad News
"WWE NXT" superstar and second generation wrestler Arianna Grace has hit a roadblock. The "NXT" Breakout Tournament competitor took to Twitter to announce that she has to undergo surgery next week for an undisclosed injury. "I'm going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so...
Ronda Rousey Makes It Clear How Her Opponents Are Picked
Two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey not only wants to be the best but also wants to build up the young talent around her. She finished a heated feud with a young Liv Morgan at the Extreme Rules event and is looking forward to who's next. In the latest episode of her "Ronda on the Road" series on YouTube, Rousey touched on how she chooses her opponents.
The Latest On WWE And Naomi's Reported Contract Negotiations
It has now been nearly five months since fans last saw Sasha Banks and Naomi, after the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out prior to an episode of "WWE Raw" following a disagreement with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Since then, both have been reported to be out of WWE, then likely to return following McMahon's retirement, followed by uncertainty. And while things still seem uncertain about Banks, there is at least an update on Naomi.
How Hulk Hogan Got His Infamous Black Eye Before Wrestlemania IX, According To Jim Cornette
At WrestleMania IX, Yokozuna defeated Bret Hart to win the WWE Championship, thanks to Mr. Fuji throwing salt in Hart's eyes and helping his client capture the championship. Once the bell rang, Hulk Hogan, still arguably the company's biggest babyface at the time, came to the ring to check on "The Hitman." On behalf of Yokozuna, Fuji challenged Hogan to face the champion immediately in an impromptu match for the championship.
Former WWE Superstar Teases WWE Return As Member Of Bray Wyatt's Stable
Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie took to Twitter on Thursday evening to tease not only a possible WWE return, but tease that she's a member of Bray Wyatt's rumored stable, "Wyatt 6." Marie shared a video of herself with an Alexa Bliss' Lilly Doll and a trash can, with the...
Solo Sikoa Gives Insight Into His Personal Relationship With Roman Reigns
Recent WWE main roster call-up Solo Sikoa has been thrust into the spotlight, beginning with him joining The Bloodline at the Clash at the Castle premium live event last month in Cardiff, Wales. As a cousin of both Roman Reigns and The Rock, as well as the younger brother of the Usos, Sikoa has a lot to live up to in the wrestling world. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Sikoa elaborated on his relationship with Reigns.
There's Reportedly A Chance Adam Cole Will Never Wrestle Again
AEW's Adam Cole is reportedly dealing with a "real bad" injury that could potentially have a life-changing outcome. According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole is currently recovering from a nasty concussion and has yet to be cleared to return to action. The Observer's Dave Meltzer disclosed that Cole could be cleared tomorrow, or it "could be never."
Fantasy Booking Who Else WWE Could Bring Into The Bloodline
Few would argue against the idea that, in recent weeks, WWE's most consistently compelling story has been that of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has secured a nearly unprecedented level of dominance over WWE, and he's done it with the help of his cousins — fellow members of the legendary Anoa'i family — Jimmy and Jey Uso, and more recently, their brother, Solo Sikoa. The final member, aside from "the Wise Man" Paul Heyman, is Zayn, who is not a member of the family, but who has been so earnest and persistent in his attempts to join the group that after months of trying, he's finally found himself accepted by Reigns and adopted as "the Honorary Uce."
Pat McAfee Gave Pro Wrestling Legend A Bunch Of Money For No Reason
Pat McAfee is known for his over the top style as a commentator in WWE, but the former top NFL punter has earned the reputation of being gracious as well. During an appearance on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw," Rip Rogers recalled the time he helped train McAfee, who was in a giving mood after receiving a big sponsorship deal.
Liv Morgan Set For USA Network Crossover
At WWE Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey reclaimed her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship by making Live Morgan pass out at the conclusion of their Extreme Rules match. While it was a match the former champion requested, she ultimately came up short. And yet while Morgan may no longer be the champ, things don't appear to be all that bad for the superstar. As a matter of fact, one of her dreams may be about to come true.
Michael Cole Reportedly Checked In On Former WWE Talent Regularly After Release
Renee Paquette made her return to the wrestling world this week on "AEW Dynamite," kicking off the show by interviewing Christian Cage before being involved in several backstage interview segments. It was confirmed by Tony Khan that the popular broadcaster has signed with the company, but it was then reported that WWE also had an interest in bringing Paquette back.
The Great Muta Credits 'Gates Of The Demon World' For AEW Appearance
Over the past 38 years, Keiji Muto, aka The Great Muta, has made a huge impact in pro wrestling. Winning championships in Japan and the United States for companies such as NJPW, WCW, NWA, and Pro Wrestling NOAH, it's not an overstatement to call Muto a legend. With his illustrious career coming to a close early next year, Muto, 59,recently made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Muto, as The Great Muta, made a surprise one-off appearance at AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Rampage" to reunite with former longtime rival-turned-ally Sting for the first time in 18 years.
Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
Backstage News On Status Of Kenny Omega And Other Suspended AEW Stars
It has now been over a month since AEW All Out, where a post-show incident involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks led to all five individuals being sent home and taken off TV. None of them have returned since as an investigation has continued into the incident, and the latest information suggests that there is still at least some ways to go before a resolution is reached.
Rosa Mendes Has Stipulation For WWE If They Want Her For The Royal Rumble
WWE has their "big four" premium live events each year: WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble. The latter brings a certain appeal and sense of unpredictability that is unrivaled by the other three events due to the 30-person Royal Rumble matches that take place during the night. The concept is pretty straightforward — two competitors start out in the ring and then every two minutes, another competitor enters until all 30 competitors have entered, with the only way to be eliminated being going over the top rope and having both feet hit the floor. For both the women and the men, it's equally as fun to see which stars from past and present are booked for their respective matches. Rosa Mendes, a former manager and occasional in-ring competitor, remains open-minded about potentially returning for a Royal Rumble match someday, but she made it clear to "Ring The Belle" that it would have to be under specific circumstances.
Nick Gage Praises Jon Moxley While Blasting Matt Cardona
Current GCW World Champion Nick Gage has been involved with the company since 2017 and frequently competes in deathmatches involving weapons such as pizza cutters and light tubes. Two notable talents Gage has faced over the past few years are Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona, both of which he has faced for the GCW World Championship. While on "Busted Open Radio," Gage revealed why he loves Moxley and hates Cardona.
USA Network Officials Have Reportedly Changed Tune About WWE Raw Viewership
USA Network officials are reportedly ecstatic with the viewership "WWE Raw" has been receiving lately at a time when the show's television ratings have usually seen an annual drop. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the television network had become frustrated with the Monday night ratings in recent years during...
The Rock Toasts Legendary Pro Wrestling Photographer At Black Adam Premiere
While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has risen to the peak of Hollywood stardom, he hasn't forgotten his pro wrestling roots. Whether it's his role as producer for the ongoing "Tales from the Territories" series, his sitcom "Young Rock" that explores the early days of his career, or the acknowledgement of his family members currently working in wrestling, Johnson has helped keep a spotlight on the industry he came up in.
