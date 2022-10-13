ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlawn, MD

'Students don't feel safe': 3rd bomb threat in 7 days happened again in Woodlawn

By Ashley McDowell
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foHvu_0iWncNaT00

A bomb threat at school and your child is in the classroom and you are on the outside trying to get as many details as possible. It's nerve-wracking for any parent and it happened again today.

The third bomb threat in seven days happened in Woodlawn today, at Chadwick Elementary. This one, once again, a hoax.

RELATED: River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.

"I just received a phone call that the school had been shut down and the kids have been brought back into the school to be safe,” said Brian Stephenson.

Stephenson’s son goes to Chadwick Elementary. After a bomb threat, police searched the building and nothing was found.

SEE MORE: Bomb scare at Chadwick Elementary leads to school evacuation

This comes a week after the first threat at River Hill High School in Howard County. This threat stated there was a bomb and a gun.

The school went into lockdown, classrooms searched, and students were transported to a ballroom down the street to be reunited with their parents.

Nothing was found.

And just this week another threat was called in to River Hill High School.

Police traced the call to outside to a number outside the U.S., the same number used in the first threat.

"When they're a hoax, they're still unfortunately creating a certain amount of trauma on the student body and on the staff from a mental standpoint,” said Mo Canady, NASRO Executive Director.

Canady says schools must have a procedure in place for how they respond, to give a less disruptive experience to everyone at the school, while still taking the threat serious.

He also states parents must have the conversation at home.

Making sure their child understands the nature of a threat if it's made toward the school.

"It's very difficult to deal with, if students don't feel safe teachers don't feel safe in that environment then it's very difficult for the learning process to take place,” said Canady.

Tyrone Creighton has two children that attend Chadwick Elementary. He says the school handled the situation well. But says these kinds of threats cause unnecessary stress on everyone.

"It's very much of an inconvenience because of the things parents have to do because they are concerned about their children. So when my children do go to school, I want them to be in the best hands and safe hands as possible,” said Creighton.

Anyone responsible for reporting a false bomb threat could face felony charges.

All of the recent threats are still being investigated.

Comments / 8

Trauma Survivor
3d ago

I remember when I was in Johnnycake middle, one week we had 8 b*** threats. The fire department was less than a mile away from us ,and by the 8th threat, it took them over an hour just to arrive.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlawn, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Woodlawn, MD
DCist

Audit Finds Racism And Bullying Throughout Montgomery County Public Schools

An outside audit of Montgomery County Public Schools found that the reality experienced by students, families and employees in Maryland’s largest school system doesn’t match up with the district’s stated goals to create an inclusive, equitable learning environment. Students, families, and staff reported that “bullying based on race is pervasive and prevents students of color from feeling comfortable in schools,” according to the 198-page audit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools seek to eliminate extra inclement weather days

Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Nasro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City schools puts $400M toward renovating 5 aging schools

More than $400 million will go toward renovating five Baltimore City schools, some of which are among the oldest in the nation. Brick by brick, the district plans to renovate City College, Polytechnic Institute, Western High School, Frederick Douglass High School and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy. City College was built at the start of the Depression in 1929.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy