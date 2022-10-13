ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

One Arkansas business is offering discounts to lighten the load of inflation

By Rylie Birdwell
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5p2r_0iWncKwI00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Inflation is still impacting much of the country, and one Arkansas business is trying to lighten the load on its customers’ wallets.

“Everyone’s facing…struggling financially and so we just really wanted to do our part in the community,” said General Manager at Three Fold, Rebecca Yan.

One Little Rock business, Three Fold, is offering its customers a respite in a place where they might not expect it.

“It was a nice surprise and it really helps right now with the way things are,” said a customer at Three Fold, Tanya Jacobs.

Arkansas lawmakers respond to the Tuesday inflation report

By offering 10% off all purchases.

“Ever since the pandemic, it’s hit many industries and restaurants are unfortunately one of them, with the cost of everything, from labor to food, disposables, to rent just escalating,” stated Yan.

On Wednesday, guests were lining up at Three Fold, welcoming the discount.

“What? At first, you know your thinking is there a catch to it or, what do I have to do or something like that, but no they said we just want to show our appreciation for our customers,” stated Jacobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said food costs have spiked more than 11% in the past year.

With increases like that, Rebecca Yan said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“We’re pretty much not making any profit as of now,” said Yan.

But Three Fold wanted to fill their customer’s stomachs and hearts.

A trend that hungry folks like Tanya Jacobs hopes to grow.

“I hope that it catches on with other places, that would be nice to see it in some other restaurants,” stated Jacobs.

The discount will be going on until further notice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Inflation in Arkansas increases food insecurity for families

ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has had an impact on just about everyone and everything. "Everything, from food cost in the grocery store, to your electric and your gas bill, to the housing market— everything," said LifeSource International Executive Director Jimmie Conduff. Conduff says he's seeing the impact of...
ARKANSAS STATE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Camping In Arkansas

If you love camping then you will absolutely love this list of the best places for camping in Arkansas! Maybe you weren’t sure where to find a great place to pitch a tent while you were looking at waterfalls in Arkansas or perhaps you were planning the perfect romantic getaway in Arkansas and wanted to spend a night camping! No matter what brought you to Arkansas, this is the perfect list for you!
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Business
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Tax deadline extended

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas personal property taxes are due on Oct. 15. But, this year, residents will get a reprieve. Because the tax due date falls on a Saturday, the deadline has been extended until Monday, Oct. 17. Taxes, including personal property and real estate, can be paid without...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Industry
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Entergy Arkansas: Stay safe with ‘around the house’ maintenance tips

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the leaves turn and cooler weather approaches, experts agree now is the best time to perform improvements and check areas around your home that may need maintenance. Entergy Arkansas encourages customers to stay safe and consider following some safety tips when working inside and outside their home.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KHBS

Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas

Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit

Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy