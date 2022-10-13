Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Austin Peay's offensive outburst sinks Murray State
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mike DiLiello threw for three touchdowns and 309 yards and CJ Evans Jr. scored twice on the ground as Austin Peay beat Murray State 52-17 in a non-conference matchup. DiLiello threw a 14-yard scoring pass to McCray on Austin Peay's first drive, DiLiello later connected with...
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Rebound From First Loss With Style
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City of Friday night looked a lot like the Tornadoes of the first six weeks of the season. Rebounding from its lone loss of the season to Westview two weeks ago, ninth-ranked UC ran over, around, and through outmanned Camden in a 55-14 romp at War Memorial Stadium.
wpsdlocal6.com
Special Olympics Kentucky to host regional flag football tournament in western Kentucky
PADUCAH — Special Olympics Kentucky will hold its first-ever Western Kentucky Flag Football Regional Tournament at McCracken County High School on Sunday, Oct. 16. Nearly 100 athletes on 10 teams will compete, which is a qualifier for the State Flag Football Tournament. Teams will compete for regional titles in two districts.
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Union City students learn valuable skills, have fun at farm
UNION CITY, TN — Each year, a large group of Tornado RISE students from Union City Schools participate in what the school calls a "rite of passage" — a trip to the Todd Family Fun Farm. The big trip gives students a chance to learn communication skills and...
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fort Massac Encampment returns to Metropolis this weekend
MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Fort Massac Encampment is back this weekend in Metropolis, Illinois. The encampment is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Fort Massac State Park. The event will include handcrafted items, a mock battle, fife and...
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
WBBJ
South Side High School parent criticizes school’s communication on potential threat
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side High School went under a soft lockdown Thursday around 10 a.m. Parents were notified of the soft lockdown through an email sent out by the school. However, in the email, parents say the details about what was happening were vague. Tiffany West is a...
wpsdlocal6.com
A section of KY 780 in Hickman County to close for bridge decking repair
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 780, just south of Clinton, Kentucky in Hickman County, starting on Monday, Oct. 17 until further notice. It will be closed near the 4 mile marker between Martin Road and U.S. 51—about halfway...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
Dresden Enterprise
Suzanne’s Pharmacy Offers Something for Everyone
Suzanne’s Pharmacy is a new pharmacy and gift shop located in Martin that is offering many different services with a little something for everyone. Suzanne Pritchett is the pharmacist and graduated from Westview High School in 1988. She then received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center at Memphis.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County issues burn ban
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal on Thursday signed an executive order placing the county under a burn ban. The executive order comes as the region is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service due to windy, dry conditions that greatly increase the risk of wildfires.
wpsdlocal6.com
Semi crash site blocking KY 94 in Fulton County now cleared
FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County sheriff's department reports a semi crash is blocking KY 94 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Fulton County. The crash is near the 2 mile marker and involves an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The estimated duration is four hours. A...
Tennessee man’s legal battle after finding TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of K9, Sakal
PADUCAH — McCracken County Sheriff's Office K9, Sakal, passed away peaceful in the company of his handler on Wednesday, the office announced. According to an emotional social media post, the nearly 11-year-old K9 began serving in Graves County with his best friend and handler, Brad Lamb, back in 2014.
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee announces $100M crime intervention initiative
JACKSON,Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee’s announcement comes as an initiative to curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. “Local law enforcement at times need help a lot of technology that’s coming down the pipe in the last 5 to 10 years, especially rural departments that technology is unaffordable at times,” says Milan Police Department Chief Bobby Sellers.
wbtw.com
Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
