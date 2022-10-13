ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

wpsdlocal6.com

Austin Peay's offensive outburst sinks Murray State

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mike DiLiello threw for three touchdowns and 309 yards and CJ Evans Jr. scored twice on the ground as Austin Peay beat Murray State 52-17 in a non-conference matchup. DiLiello threw a 14-yard scoring pass to McCray on Austin Peay's first drive, DiLiello later connected with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Tornadoes Rebound From First Loss With Style

Union City, Tenn.–The Union City of Friday night looked a lot like the Tornadoes of the first six weeks of the season. Rebounding from its lone loss of the season to Westview two weeks ago, ninth-ranked UC ran over, around, and through outmanned Camden in a 55-14 romp at War Memorial Stadium.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
radionwtn.com

Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes

Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Union City students learn valuable skills, have fun at farm

UNION CITY, TN — Each year, a large group of Tornado RISE students from Union City Schools participate in what the school calls a "rite of passage" — a trip to the Todd Family Fun Farm. The big trip gives students a chance to learn communication skills and...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fort Massac Encampment returns to Metropolis this weekend

MASSAC COUNTY, IL — The Fort Massac Encampment is back this weekend in Metropolis, Illinois. The encampment is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Fort Massac State Park. The event will include handcrafted items, a mock battle, fife and...
METROPOLIS, IL
Dresden Enterprise

Suzanne’s Pharmacy Offers Something for Everyone

Suzanne’s Pharmacy is a new pharmacy and gift shop located in Martin that is offering many different services with a little something for everyone. Suzanne Pritchett is the pharmacist and graduated from Westview High School in 1988. She then received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center at Memphis.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County issues burn ban

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal on Thursday signed an executive order placing the county under a burn ban. The executive order comes as the region is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service due to windy, dry conditions that greatly increase the risk of wildfires.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Semi crash site blocking KY 94 in Fulton County now cleared

FULTON COUNTY, KY — Fulton County sheriff's department reports a semi crash is blocking KY 94 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Fulton County. The crash is near the 2 mile marker and involves an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The estimated duration is four hours. A...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of K9, Sakal

PADUCAH — McCracken County Sheriff's Office K9, Sakal, passed away peaceful in the company of his handler on Wednesday, the office announced. According to an emotional social media post, the nearly 11-year-old K9 began serving in Graves County with his best friend and handler, Brad Lamb, back in 2014.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee announces $100M crime intervention initiative

JACKSON,Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee’s announcement comes as an initiative to curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. “Local law enforcement at times need help a lot of technology that’s coming down the pipe in the last 5 to 10 years, especially rural departments that technology is unaffordable at times,” says Milan Police Department Chief Bobby Sellers.
wbtw.com

Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
JACKSON, TN

