Motley Fool
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
UnitedHealth Group (UNH 0.63%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Citigroup (C) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Citigroup (C 0.65%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Oct...
Motley Fool
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Wells Fargo (WFC 1.86%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
BlackRock (BLK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BlackRock (BLK -2.02%) Good morning. My name is Jake and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BlackRock, Inc. third quarter 2022 earnings teleconference. Our host for today's call will be chairman and chief executive officer, Laurence D. Fink;...
Motley Fool
Investors Prepare for the Latest "Earnings Season"
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn
When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
Earnings Previews: Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Charles Schwab
Banks and other financial institutions will lead off next week's round of earnings reports, with these three firms posting quarterly results before markets open on Monday.
1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now
MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB's fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors.
NASDAQ
MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.79
The board of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has announced that the dividend on 29th of November will be increased to $0.79, which will be 5.3% higher than last year's payment of $0.75 which covered the same period. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.
Motley Fool
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
NASDAQ
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI investor one-year losses grow to 79% as the stock sheds US$74m this past week
Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 61% in the last quarter. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 79% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term.
Walgreens Stock Leaps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2023 Healthcare Sales Target Boost
Walgreens (WBA) posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its healthcare sales target, sending shares in the drugstore chain sharply higher in pre-market trading. Walgreens Boots said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in August, the company's fiscal fourth quarter, came in at 80 cents per share, down...
NASDAQ
Maximus' (NYSE:MMS) Dividend Will Be $0.28
The board of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of November, with investors receiving $0.28 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns. Maximus' Payment Has...
Motley Fool
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
Citigroup Stock Active As Investment Banking Fee Slump Clouds Q3 Earnings Beat
Citigroup (C) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Friday, but a big slump in investment banking revenues, as well as higher operating expenses, clouded an otherwise solid profit update. Citigroup said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $3.5 billion, or $1.63 per share, down 24.1% from...
Citigroup Investors Buy The Dip After Q3 Earnings: How PreMarket Prep ID'ed The Trade
“I think you will find buyers today after Thursday’s price action,” says co-host Dennis Dick. "Money managers that did not deploy capital yesterday will be looking to do that today." After the massive rally on Thursday, investors were in full “buy the dip” mode. Even if a company...
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
UnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3
UnitedHealth trumped third-quarter expectations and hiked its 2022 forecast again as one of the largest U.S. health insurance providers moved deeper into delivering care. The health care giant said Friday that it booked 17% revenue growth from its Optum segment, which runs doctors offices and clinics as well as one of the country’s biggest pharmacy benefit management operations. The company said it continued to expand clinic-based, surgical and home care as it grew value-based payment arrangements. Those involve basing doctor or care provider pay more on how a patient does instead of delivering a fee for each service. UnitedHealth’s insurance segment covers more than 51 million people, mostly in the United States, and it still brings in most of the company’s revenue. But company leaders have been focusing more on growing care delivery too, in part to manage the insurance expense by improving customer health.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Wells Fargo 3Q Earnings Take A $2B Hit
Hurt by operating losses due to legal & regulatory issues, and by falling mortgage originations. Reported net income of $3.53 billion, or 85 cents per diluted share, down 31% from the same quarter last year. Said its results were ”significantly impacted” by $2 billion in operating losses related to 'a...
