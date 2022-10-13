Read full article on original website
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan’s Twin Daughters Are Gorgeous! See Photos of Aquinnah and Schuyler
Fatherhood has been blissful for Michael J. Fox! The Back to the Future actor is a dad to four kids, Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé, whom he shares with his wife, Tracy Pollan. His two eldest daughters are twins, bringing the couple double the blessings when they welcomed them in 1995.
Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon: The "Realest & Rawest"
Kevin Hart is paying tribute to his late father, Henry Witherspoon. The comedian, 43, announced the death of his dad on Instagram Oct. 12, sharing a series of family photos featuring Witherspoon from over the years. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,"...
TVOvermind
Brian Austin Green’s Lady Loves from Start to Finish
Brian Austin Green is not a man whose name you see in the press often. Despite the fact that he was one of the 90s biggest stars thanks to his role in the hit television drama 90210, he never really hit it big on his own. His life was made bigger by the women with whom he kept company. His marriage to actress Megan Fox, for example, is almost always the reason he was in the news following the end of the show. Then, their divorce was the reason he was in the news. Now, he’s in the news again, and it’s because of the new woman in his life.
RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022
Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans. Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
Ginuwine's Rep Shares Update After "Pony" Singer Passes Out During Magic Stunt for Criss Angel Show
Ginuwine is getting back on the saddle after suffering a health scare during a magic stunt. Earlier this week, the "Pony" singer was rehearsing a stunt for the new CW reality series Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars when he lost consciousness, the Daily Mail reported. In a video posted by the outlet Oct. 12, Ginuwine is seen submerged underwater in a glass cube, and after appearing to signal his distress by hitting the sides, is helped out by crew members. While he's initially unresponsive when asked if he's okay, the video later shows him conscious as he's helped to the floor.
Elle
Emma Watson Called Tom Felton Her ‘Soulmate’ and He Said He ‘Always Had a Secret Love’ for Her in New Memoir
Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s real-life relationship is very much a love story, the two Harry Potter co-stars individually revealed in Felton’s upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which comes out Oct. 18—just not your typical romantic one. The two never dated, but each wrote about the “soulmate”-level relationship they’ve sustained for 20 years now.
The Real Reason Victoria Beckham Removed Tattoo Tribute to David Beckham
Watch: Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz's Wedding. For Victoria Beckham, tattoos aren't viva forever. The former Spice Girls singer has been raising eyebrows in recent years after several of the tattoos she got in honor of husband David Beckham disappeared from her body. The faded designs included David's initials on her left wrist and a Hebrew phrased inked on her spine to match the one tatted on the soccer star's arm, leading some to speculate marital problems between the longtime couple.
Rachael Leigh Cook Says She and Ex Daniel Gillies Are ‘Happily Divorced’: We Still ‘Share Halloween’ With Our Kids
Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies are coparenting goals. More than a year after finalizing their divorce, Cook, 43, says that the two are “happily divorced” as they raise their daughter Charlotte, 9, and son Theodore, 7. ‘Josie and the Pussycats’ Cast: Where Are They Now?. In...
Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare Photo With Brother John for Milestone Birthday
Reese Witherspoon is wishing her older brother a happy 50th birthday with a rare feature on her Instagram account. The actress, 46, shared a photo with her brother John on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in celebration of his major birthday milestone. In the wholesome sibling photo, Reese—who doesn't share photos of...
Brian Austin Green shares rare snap of son Kass, 20, as they film movie together after he blasted ex Vanessa Marcil for custody battle claims
Brian Austin Green put his ex Vanessa Marcil on blast after learning about her alleged version of their custody battle over their now 20-year-old son Kassius. 'I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support. How was I the Respondent then???' he posted to Instagram.
Mila Kunis Breaks Down Her Exact Morning Routine—Including Her "Tinkle"
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Mila Kunis' morning routine is more relatable than you might think. The Luckiest Girl Alive star gave a run-down of what a day in her life looks like for Harper's Bazaar—and she included every step. "When I first wake...
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story
Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Things are coming up roses for Clare Crawley. Last week, the Bachelorette alum got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during a dreamy lantern release ceremony at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas. While the proposal came just a month after the couple went Instagram official with their romance, Ryan has been in Clare's life for quite some time, according to the 41-year-old.
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character
Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
Jamie Lee Curtis Shimmers in Red Ralph Lauren Strass-embellished Dress for ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere
Jaime Lee Curtis celebrated a new career milestone while sparkling in red at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday in Los Angeles. The actress shimmered in an off-the-shoulder dress by Ralph Lauren Collection that swept the floor. Designed in a column silhouette, the “Minali” jersey gown incorporated a strass-embellished mesh overlay. She accessorized with Cathy Waterman floral-diamond earrings.
Kylie Jenner Wears the Ultimate LBD for Date Night With Travis Scott
Watch: Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner. We have love galore for Kylie Jenner's date night LBD. Kylie turned the sidewalk into a catwalk while out to dinner with Travis Scott on Los Angeles on Oct. 13. For their nighttime outing, which saw the couple dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a latex little black dress moment with matching knee-high boots. She completed the jet-black look with dark sunglasses and a small black purse.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Teases Dream Wedding After Ryan Dawkins Engagement
Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. When it comes to wedding planning, Clare Crawley is definitely engaged. Less than a week after accepting a proposal from Ryan Dawkins at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas, The Bachelorette alum is already envisioning what her dream wedding day will look like.
The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Go Instagram Official Again
Watch: Peter Weber Sets the Record Straight About Kelley Flanagan. This is a grand slam for Bachelor Nation. After rekindling their romance in recent months, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan went Instagram official on Oct. 14. To debut their relationship's hard launch, the former Bachelor star shared a photo of the two at a baseball game at the Yankee Stadium in New York.
How Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco Kept Their Relationship a Secret from The Big Bang Theory Cast
Watch: Inside Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki's Big Bang Theory Romance. As their on-screen romance blossomed, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki kept their off-screen one a secret. The Big Bang Theory costars, who dated from 2008 to 2010, revealed how they initially kept their relationship hidden from the rest of the cast in a new oral history of the series, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series. After initially bonding at a weekend retreat in Montecito, Galecki and Cuoco decided to keep their romance under wraps during a group trip to Comic Con.
Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien Welcome Baby No. 2
Watch: Drake Bell "Bummed" Over Missing Josh Peck's Wedding. This How I Met Your Father star just met his second son. Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien welcomed their second child, a son named Shai Miller Peck, they shared on Oct. 14. The family's new addition joins brother Max Milo Peck, 3. Josh, 35, posted a sweet snap of the newborn sleeping next to his big brother and captioned the photo with just their baby's name.
Gigi Hadid Confesses She Has "Imposter Syndrome" as a Fashion Founder
Watch: Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue. Gigi Hadid is keeping it real on what it feels like to run her own company. The supermodel, who launched a cashmere brand called Guest in Residence in September, opened up about how being a boss of a big company isn't all sunshine and rainbows.
