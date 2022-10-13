ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVOvermind

Brian Austin Green’s Lady Loves from Start to Finish

Brian Austin Green is not a man whose name you see in the press often. Despite the fact that he was one of the 90s biggest stars thanks to his role in the hit television drama 90210, he never really hit it big on his own. His life was made bigger by the women with whom he kept company. His marriage to actress Megan Fox, for example, is almost always the reason he was in the news following the end of the show. Then, their divorce was the reason he was in the news. Now, he’s in the news again, and it’s because of the new woman in his life.
E! News

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed at BravoCon 2022

Watch: Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022. Lisa Rinna's BravoCon 2022 experience started off with a not-so-pleasant welcome from fans. Upon joining her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars onstage for the "Thrills in Beverly Hills: Presented By Tresemmé" panel on Oct. 14, the reality star was booed by some fans in the audience. Lots of people would take offense to this, but Lisa's reaction to it is quite the opposite.
E! News

Ginuwine's Rep Shares Update After "Pony" Singer Passes Out During Magic Stunt for Criss Angel Show

Ginuwine is getting back on the saddle after suffering a health scare during a magic stunt. Earlier this week, the "Pony" singer was rehearsing a stunt for the new CW reality series Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars when he lost consciousness, the Daily Mail reported. In a video posted by the outlet Oct. 12, Ginuwine is seen submerged underwater in a glass cube, and after appearing to signal his distress by hitting the sides, is helped out by crew members. While he's initially unresponsive when asked if he's okay, the video later shows him conscious as he's helped to the floor.
Elle

Emma Watson Called Tom Felton Her ‘Soulmate’ and He Said He ‘Always Had a Secret Love’ for Her in New Memoir

Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s real-life relationship is very much a love story, the two Harry Potter co-stars individually revealed in Felton’s upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, which comes out Oct. 18—just not your typical romantic one. The two never dated, but each wrote about the “soulmate”-level relationship they’ve sustained for 20 years now.
E! News

The Real Reason Victoria Beckham Removed Tattoo Tribute to David Beckham

Watch: Victoria Beckham Reflects on Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz's Wedding. For Victoria Beckham, tattoos aren't viva forever. The former Spice Girls singer has been raising eyebrows in recent years after several of the tattoos she got in honor of husband David Beckham disappeared from her body. The faded designs included David's initials on her left wrist and a Hebrew phrased inked on her spine to match the one tatted on the soccer star's arm, leading some to speculate marital problems between the longtime couple.
Daily Mail

Brian Austin Green shares rare snap of son Kass, 20, as they film movie together after he blasted ex Vanessa Marcil for custody battle claims

Brian Austin Green put his ex Vanessa Marcil on blast after learning about her alleged version of their custody battle over their now 20-year-old son Kassius. 'I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support. How was I the Respondent then???' he posted to Instagram.
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story

Watch: The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!. Things are coming up roses for Clare Crawley. Last week, the Bachelorette alum got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during a dreamy lantern release ceremony at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas. While the proposal came just a month after the couple went Instagram official with their romance, Ryan has been in Clare's life for quite some time, according to the 41-year-old.
ComicBook

Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character

Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
WWD

Jamie Lee Curtis Shimmers in Red Ralph Lauren Strass-embellished Dress for ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere

Jaime Lee Curtis celebrated a new career milestone while sparkling in red at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday in Los Angeles. The actress shimmered in an off-the-shoulder dress by Ralph Lauren Collection that swept the floor. Designed in a column silhouette, the “Minali” jersey gown incorporated a strass-embellished mesh overlay. She accessorized with Cathy Waterman floral-diamond earrings.
E! News

Kylie Jenner Wears the Ultimate LBD for Date Night With Travis Scott

Watch: Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner. We have love galore for Kylie Jenner's date night LBD. Kylie turned the sidewalk into a catwalk while out to dinner with Travis Scott on Los Angeles on Oct. 13. For their nighttime outing, which saw the couple dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a latex little black dress moment with matching knee-high boots. She completed the jet-black look with dark sunglasses and a small black purse.
E! News

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Go Instagram Official Again

Watch: Peter Weber Sets the Record Straight About Kelley Flanagan. This is a grand slam for Bachelor Nation. After rekindling their romance in recent months, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan went Instagram official on Oct. 14. To debut their relationship's hard launch, the former Bachelor star shared a photo of the two at a baseball game at the Yankee Stadium in New York.
E! News

How Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco Kept Their Relationship a Secret from The Big Bang Theory Cast

Watch: Inside Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki's Big Bang Theory Romance. As their on-screen romance blossomed, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki kept their off-screen one a secret. The Big Bang Theory costars, who dated from 2008 to 2010, revealed how they initially kept their relationship hidden from the rest of the cast in a new oral history of the series, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series. After initially bonding at a weekend retreat in Montecito, Galecki and Cuoco decided to keep their romance under wraps during a group trip to Comic Con.
E! News

Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch: Drake Bell "Bummed" Over Missing Josh Peck's Wedding. This How I Met Your Father star just met his second son. Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien welcomed their second child, a son named Shai Miller Peck, they shared on Oct. 14. The family's new addition joins brother Max Milo Peck, 3. Josh, 35, posted a sweet snap of the newborn sleeping next to his big brother and captioned the photo with just their baby's name.
E! News

