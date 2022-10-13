Read full article on original website
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
my40.tv
Softball for a cause: Cheer for WLOS, raise money to support domestic violence survivors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Safelight -- the Henderson County nonprofit that provides support for survivors of interpersonal violence, sexual assault and child abuse -- answered more than 1,100 crisis calls in 2021. For more than 36 years, the agency served more than 37,000...
my40.tv
Burton St. Agricultural Fest celebrates history, founder of historically Black community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Burton Street community came together Saturday to celebrate the Burton Street Community Agricultural Festival. In 1913, Edward W. Pearson started off the event to bring the historically Black community together. A civil rights leader in the mountains and a U.S. Army veteran, Pearson was...
my40.tv
People hit the streets in fight against human trafficking during Walk for Freedom
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 15 was a day of global awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking. People hit the streets donning orange and black in hundreds of cities around the globe to bring attention to the issue, including right in Asheville. Participants walked...
my40.tv
Waynesville celebrates all things apple with 35th Apple Harvest Festival
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville celebrated all things apple on Saturday, Oct. 15 with its 35th Apple Harvest Festival. The one-day event has grown into a large gathering, and it is hailed as one of the top annual harvest festivals in the nation. Organized by the Haywood Chamber of...
my40.tv
6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
my40.tv
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
New program hopes to revamp school lunches across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunches often get a bad rap but a new partnership in North Carolina is hoping to change that perception. The new program will benefit local farmers statewide and give kids healthier options at school. Let's connect the dots. A new grant will allow the North...
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
Novant doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Doctors say they’ve seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV is […]
biltmorebeacon.com
AdventHealth welcomes new ear, nose and throat physician
HENDERSONVILLE – Tate Maddox, M.D. has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose and Throat at Hendersonville. Maddox is board-certified in otolaryngology with a focus in head and neck surgery. Maddox earned one bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, another in biology from...
WBTV
Fall is in full swing as leaves in the N.C. mountains reach their peak colors
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show
Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures
Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
NC State Fair vendors, booth operators hope attendance uptick can offset rising costs
The 154th North Carolina State Fair kicked off at noon Thursday, as organizers felt confident in an uptick in turnout following a decline in 2021.
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
WBTV
NC State Treasurer, NCAE share ongoing concerns regarding payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The next pay cycle for Gaston County Schools employees is quickly approaching but many say they’re doubtful their checks will be correct. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been...
WBTV
‘No one should feel this fear’: Biden, N.C. leaders express shock, outrage over Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Condolences from law enforcement and politicians poured in Thursday night and into Friday for the residents of Raleigh and its police department after Thursday’s shooting near a popular greenway left five dead and two injured. President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill...
