LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-four) (eight, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
LINCOLN — State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about...
Ricketts gives $314K to new PAC targeting GOP lawmaker running for Nebraska regent
A new political action committee has emerged in Nebraska with the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, and its first move took aim at an outgoing GOP state lawmaker. Ricketts last month gave $314,000 to the group, dubbed the Nebraska Future Action Fund, making him the PAC’s first and only donor, according to the latest filings from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. The only expenditure the group documented in its filing was roughly $51,000 to oppose outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams’ campaign for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Editorial: If Nebraskans pass ‘voter ID,’ easy, cheap ID must follow
Starting today, The Telegraph will present its recommendations on ballot questions facing North Platte voters. As we’ve noted, we decided in 2018 to stop endorsing individual candidates. But we regularly comment here on local or state government decisions — and those before Nebraska’s “second house” are no exception.
Nebraska launches human trafficking hotline
A new state hotline allows the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665), Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol announced Thursday. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline is designed to...
Medicare groups provide quality care, save money in high-cost Nebraska
OMAHA -- More than a half-dozen years ago, doctors and hospitals in Nebraska began forming groups with the goal of taking very good care of older adults enrolled in a federal Medicare program. If they met the marks set by Medicare's shared savings program, the so-called accountable care organizations could...
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana drops lawsuit to block petition signature requirement
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana dropped its lawsuit against Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Thursday, ending an effort to have Nebraska’s multicounty signature-gathering requirement for initiative petitions deemed unconstitutional. The dismissal, filed by the ACLU of Nebraska on behalf of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, comes after a panel of...
Editorial: State minimum-wage initiative recognizes current reality
The other statewide petition initiative on Nebraskans’ Nov. 8 ballot asks voters, for the second time in eight years, to increase the state’s legal minimum wage. A 2014 petition drive succeeded in boosting the state minimum wage from $7.25 an hour — still the federal minimum — to $8 an hour in 2015 and $9 in 2016.
Letter to the Editor: Stevens' record: For local control, against falsehood
Stevens’ record: For local control, against falsehood. Robin Stevens is running to maintain his seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Christine Vail, in her recent letter (Oct. 12), tries both to smear Robin and confuse the public about his record. What is his record, actually? Based on...
