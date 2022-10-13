Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Brothers that started dog treat business during the pandemic open first brick-and-mortar store in Bucks
PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. - Brothers Kolby and Kaleb Rush were just looking for something to do in 2020, after they both lost their college internships because of the pandemic, and that "something to do" has now turned into a full-fledged business. Saint Rocco's Treats: an all-natural, human-grade, protein-based dog treat.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Body found in woods behind Mount Bethel Diner
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- A man, age 58, was found dead in the woods behind the Mt. Bethel Diner on October 1, 2022. PSP Belfast were called to the scene and discovered drug and drug paraphernalia by the victim's body. The man's name has not been released and...
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
BACK PAGE / STATE or NATION - Daylight saving time 2022: When do I set my clocks back?
(TNS) — With the coming of fall also comes days that are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly over. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday, Nov. 6. This means an hour more of shuteye, so go ahead—treat yourself to a later night out the day beforehand.
AAA: It's peak time of year for deer collisions
Cooler weather and shorter days mean more deer are now gracing Pennsylvania’s roadways — leading to an increase in the number of deer-vehicle collisions during October, November and December, according to the American Automobile Association’s AAA East Central. To reduce inconvenience, costs, and potential danger, AAA East...
Wilson WL v. Twin Valley girls volleyball, 10.13.22
Wilson West Lawn claims the Berks I crown with a sweep of Twin Valley. The top spot in Berks I on the line at Wilson West Lawn on Thursday night. By the end of the night, the Bulldogs would be the ones on top with a three set sweep of Twin Valley.
