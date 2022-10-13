ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Body found in woods behind Mount Bethel Diner

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- A man, age 58, was found dead in the woods behind the Mt. Bethel Diner on October 1, 2022. PSP Belfast were called to the scene and discovered drug and drug paraphernalia by the victim's body. The man's name has not been released and...
MOUNT BETHEL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

AAA: It's peak time of year for deer collisions

Cooler weather and shorter days mean more deer are now gracing Pennsylvania’s roadways — leading to an increase in the number of deer-vehicle collisions during October, November and December, according to the American Automobile Association’s AAA East Central. To reduce inconvenience, costs, and potential danger, AAA East...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilson WL v. Twin Valley girls volleyball, 10.13.22

Wilson West Lawn claims the Berks I crown with a sweep of Twin Valley. The top spot in Berks I on the line at Wilson West Lawn on Thursday night. By the end of the night, the Bulldogs would be the ones on top with a three set sweep of Twin Valley.
WILSON, PA

