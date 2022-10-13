Read full article on original website
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
Meet the Binghamton Graduate Who Helped To Build Yankee Stadium
Construction on the new Yankee stadium began in August of 2006 and construction was completed on April 2, 2009. The stadium build came with a price tag of $2.3 billion dollars and the new Yankee stadium is the third-largest stadium in Major League Baseball by seating capacity. Groundbreaking ceremonies for...
Parking Lot Work Starts at Site of Future Boscov’s Garage
Although construction on a new city-owned parking garage has yet to begin, workers are preparing the site next to the Binghamton Boscov's store for a temporary lot. Mayor Jared Kraham has said about 45 spaces will be available for use during the holiday season. A section of the old Water...
The Hope Foundation Bringing Hope Homes For Women and Men In The Southern Tier
In April, I participated in the CNY Maple Festival pancake eating contest in Marathon, New York. I was raising money for the Women's Hope Home in Johnson City and I want to thank everyone that donated. Your money wasn't wasted and has been used to advance the vision of the...
Endicott Named to Clean Water Management Program
Endicott is among 27 municipalities selected to participate in the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program to develop programs to monitor, protect and plan upgrades to wastewater infrastructure. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) says the designation will provide the Village technical resource, training and consulting services at no...
BOO! Ways To Get In The Spooky Spirit Now Near Binghamton
Halloween is only a few weeks away and everyone is trying to get into the spirt of the season. Here are some spooky things that you can do right now until the last day of the month arrives. Stay At A Haunted Hotel. The Fainting Goat Island Inn in Vestal...
New York Department of Transportation Jobs Open in So. Tier
A chill in the air has New York State Transportation officials, thinking about what lies ahead as they look to hire dozens of workers in the Southern Tier. The DOT says applications are currently being taken for 63 full-time job positions in the Southern Tier and Binghamton area alone in advance of the upcoming snow and ice season.
Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes
More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
[GALLERY] Top 20 Trip Advisor Rated Binghamton Restaurants
There are many great things about living in the greater Binghamton area (cue the naysayers.) I like living here, and while no community is perfect, I see our area as growing and becoming better. There a quite a number of projects happening in the Triple Cites with new buildings being...
Oneonta Man Caught Cutting Catalytic Converter at Car Lot
New York State Police say a homeless man was caught red-handed cutting out a catalytic converter from a vehicle at an Oneonta car dealership. Troopers say they responded to a call made to Otsego County 911 that reported a larceny in progress at a business on New York Route 23 in Oneonta.
Jail Time for Binghamton ATM Robbery & Salvation Army Damage
Two cases moving through Broome County Court involve a robbery at a Binghamton ATM and damage to a Salvation Army Rehab. facility. A Binghamton man will be starting the new year in 2023 being sentenced for stealing money from someone trying to make a deposit at an Automatic Teller Machine in Binghamton just before Christmas.
More Lighting Coming to Roundabout Zone in Town of Dickinson
Drivers who travel on Route 11 in the town of Dickinson can expect things to get brighter in the area of the two recently-opened roundabouts. Construction crews are continuing to work near the Interstate 81 interchange between Old Front and Bevier streets, just north of the city of Binghamton. The...
Broome Municipalities Get Homeland Security Grants
Several local governments are getting federal money to help protect the public from everything from bombs to cyber attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nine-million dollars in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages and counties in the form of seven specific public safety grants.
The Wall That Heals Traveling Vietnam Memorial Now On Display In Sayre, PA
It's been a long time since I last visited the Washington, D.C. area, but every time I have taken a trip to the nation's capital, I visit as many monuments and museums as time allows. My last trip was the first time I had the opportunity to visit the National...
Fentanyl Overdose at Broome County Jail Investigated
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a fentanyl overdose at the county jail. Authorities say during scheduled jail activity on Friday, October 7 a 34-year-old inmate did not respond to calls to come out of his cell and a correction officer found him lying on the floor, not breathing and with no pulse.
Calling All Crafters for First Annual Southern Tier Independence Center Craft Fair
The Southern Tier Independence Center is looking for some crafty people to help with a new fund-raising effort. STIC is holding its first annual holiday craft fair benefitting people with disabilities on November 5. Right now, STIC is looking to sign up artisans wishing to sell their wares at the...
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
Binghamton University Welcomes Alumni for Homecoming
Motorists in the Greater Binghamton area should be advised there will be increased activity around the Binghamton University campus in Vestal and Downtown Binghamton for Homecoming weekend October 7-9. B.U. is welcoming more than one-thousand alumni back. Starting with a block party from 7 to 10 p.m. October 7 downtown....
Plan to Turn Vestal Nursing Home into Senior Housing Still Alive
A developer says he wants to move forward with his proposal to convert a former nursing home in Vestal into a 128-apartment senior housing complex. People who live near the property at 860 Vestal Road have seen renewed activity at the site in recent weeks. Drivers on Route 17 have noticed lights on at night in the building just north of the highway.
Boil Water Order Issued for Part of the City of Binghamton
The City of Binghamton is advising residents in part of the City and the Town of Dickinson near the Ely Park Golf Course that they will have to boil any water for consumption or cooking as a safety precaution. According to a statement issued by the City at 2:44 p.m....
