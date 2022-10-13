Read full article on original website
WBTV
Former Chester County supervisor sentenced to 7 years in prison on drug trafficking charge
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A former Chester County elected official who had been indicted on a slew of serious charges faced a judge on Friday morning. Kenneth Stuart, a former county supervisor, pleaded guilty to four charges and was remanded into custody. Stuart, who was a two-time elected official,...
Fmr. county supervisor pleads guilty; accused of trafficking meth out of work car
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A former Chester County manager accused of trafficking methamphetamine out of a county-owned car pleaded guilty in court Friday morning. Channel 9’s Tina Terry was in the courtroom when Shane Stuart entered a guilty plea on four charges. Afterward, he walked out of the courthouse to report to prison.
SC man convicted for human trafficking
David Hayden, 53, a registered sex offender, picked up a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Lancaster County.
York Co. sheriff’s drug chemist says they see fentanyl more than any other drug
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is concerned as the dangerous drug fentanyl becomes the most prevalent drug in the area. A drug chemist at the sheriff’s office, who tests drugs taken off the streets, said they see more fentanyl than any other drug these days.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
Man charged with trafficking drugs in McDowell Co.
A man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl in McDowell County.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County, Parks and Rec. frustrated with lack of project information
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
WBTV
Charlotte defense attorney speaks about impact of court dismissals error
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s now been more than a week since the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced that a computer error had led to 16,000 incorrectly dismissed charges. While the district attorney’s office said it took immediate action to correct the error, Charlotte defense attorney Mark...
WBTV
Firearm found at Chambers High School, first at CMS this year; juvenile arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials confirmed that a firearm was found on campus at Julius L. Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte on Thursday. According to a note from the Chambers High principal, law enforcement was immediately notified after the gun was discovered, and an investigation is now underway. Charlotte-Mecklenburg...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton woman charged with multiple indictments including death by distribution
MAIDEN – Maiden police officers, with assistance from the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Madison Dare Winslow, 23, of Lincolnton on Wednesday Sept. 21 on multiple controlled substance related felony indictments from Catawba County. These indictments include - death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin, possession of schedule II-controlled substance with intent to sell / deliver, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
wccbcharlotte.com
Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
WBTV
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged after law enforcement agencies in two counties say the two broke into three shelters on the same night and stole pit bull dogs from their kennels. According to the report from the Rowan Sheriff, two people broke into the Rowan...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Search warrant: Man said he buried body following overdose death at his home in Conover
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home. That’s according to an affidavit from a Conover police officer used to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Fourth Avenue SW.
Man charged with shooting into CATS bus with passengers on board; 1 hurt, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus with passengers on board. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the bus driver saw Scott Randolph Mayfield, 34, leave the bus and then allegedly pull out a pistol. Investigators said he then allegedly fired a shot that hit the side of the bus.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man arrest after admitting to throwing rock through Caldwell Co GOP Building
LENOIR, N.C. — Shards of glass cover the GOP building in Caldwell county after a man threw a rock through the window early Friday morning. “It came through the window and busted through everything,” said Melissa Patton. Patton is the Chairwoman for the Caldwell County GOP. She says...
WBTV
Shooting investigation underway near Cleveland County elementary school
Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman says the school resource officer determined the shots were fired at this house across the street.
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
FOX Carolina
Man charged with murder of grandmother
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
