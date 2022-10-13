ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Charlotte defense attorney speaks about impact of court dismissals error

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s now been more than a week since the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced that a computer error had led to 16,000 incorrectly dismissed charges. While the district attorney’s office said it took immediate action to correct the error, Charlotte defense attorney Mark...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincolnton woman charged with multiple indictments including death by distribution

MAIDEN – Maiden police officers, with assistance from the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Madison Dare Winslow, 23, of Lincolnton on Wednesday Sept. 21 on multiple controlled substance related felony indictments from Catawba County. These indictments include - death by distribution, four counts of conspiracy to trafficking opium/heroin, possession of schedule II-controlled substance with intent to sell / deliver, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
LINCOLNTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Store Clerk Says Suspected Arsonist Assaulted Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says a man being investigated for a string of arsons in Northeast Charlotte is also suspected of setting fire to a convenience store. A store clerk at the B&B Food Mart on W. Sugar Creek Road says the man punched him inside the store on October 11, 2022. According to the police report, the suspect left the store and tried to set fire to a vehicle and to the gas line at the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out by workers at neighboring Chicken King.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged after law enforcement agencies in two counties say the two broke into three shelters on the same night and stole pit bull dogs from their kennels. According to the report from the Rowan Sheriff, two people broke into the Rowan...
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with shooting into CATS bus with passengers on board; 1 hurt, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus with passengers on board. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the bus driver saw Scott Randolph Mayfield, 34, leave the bus and then allegedly pull out a pistol. Investigators said he then allegedly fired a shot that hit the side of the bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

NC Man arrested for attacking wife at Murrells Inlet motel

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his wife at a Murrell’s Inlet motel. According to GCSO, deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disconnected 911 call. Once on scene, they […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged with murder of grandmother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

