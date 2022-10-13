Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights...
North Platte Telegraph
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
LINCOLN — State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: If Nebraskans pass ‘voter ID,’ easy, cheap ID must follow
Starting today, The Telegraph will present its recommendations on ballot questions facing North Platte voters. As we’ve noted, we decided in 2018 to stop endorsing individual candidates. But we regularly comment here on local or state government decisions — and those before Nebraska’s “second house” are no exception.
North Platte Telegraph
Koduri honored as a top Nebraska Medicaid health care provider
LINCOLN — Great Plains Health’s chief medical officer is one of four winners of 2022 Nebraska Medicaid Provider awards. Dr. Narayana Koduri, who has held his post at the North Platte regional hospital since 2012, received his award from Gov. Pete Ricketts Thursday at a State Capitol ceremony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Medicare groups provide quality care, save money in high-cost Nebraska
OMAHA -- More than a half-dozen years ago, doctors and hospitals in Nebraska began forming groups with the goal of taking very good care of older adults enrolled in a federal Medicare program. If they met the marks set by Medicare's shared savings program, the so-called accountable care organizations could...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska launches human trafficking hotline
A new state hotline allows the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665), Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol announced Thursday. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline is designed to...
North Platte Telegraph
Republicans try to expand gains with Latino voters
On Milwaukee's largely Hispanic, working-class southside, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks' reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. A majority of Latino voters nationally supported Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 presidental election. But President Donald Trump was able to cut into that support in some competitive states, like Florida and Nevada. Overall, Wisconsin delivered small margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020, so swinging even a few thousand votes could cause big implications. Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Operación Vamos, the Republican Party's new Hispanic outreach organization, is going door to door in Milwaukee's Latino neighborhoods. The extra effort helped convince Milwaukee resident Artemio Martinez, who was concerned about crime and drug use, to consider Republicans in November.
Comments / 0