1-on-1 | Michigan Preview with Von Lozon of Maize and Brew

By Andrew Clay
 3 days ago

Maize and Brew editor Von Lozon (@von_lozon) drops by to preview a battle of top-10 teams Saturday between Penn State and Michigan. The interview is a recorded segment from Nittany Nation Gameday. A Penn State football preview show that airs across Pennsylvania, Maryland, DC and New York.

Nittany Nation Gameday airs Saturday mornings. Check your local listings.

Nittany Nation Gameday: Michigan Preview

Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview. It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with […]
Game Day Primer: Penn State at Michigan

10. Penn State (5-0) at 5. Michigan (6-0)When: Saturday, October 15Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI TV: FOXRadio: See Penn State Radio NetworkFollow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed Three Things to Watch…This stands to be a classic battle of running backs. Michigan’s Blake Corum 11 rushing touchdowns leads the Big Ten, and is second in the country. […]
Penn State run defense torched for 418 rushing yards

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WTAJ) — There wasn’t much to like in Penn State’s 41-17 loss to Michigan. The Nittany Lions gave up 418 rushing yards, which is the most they’ve given up since at least 2000. A blitzkrieg on the line on both sides of the ball saw Penn State get dominated in the trenches. “Yeah, […]
Barney Amor: The Most Interesting Punter in the World

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most people, the question of “where are you from?” is pretty straightforward– for Penn State senior punter Barney Amor, that question is anything but easy. “That is probably the hardest question of every interview,” said Amor. “It normally depends. I always say, for like simple stuff. I’ll just say […]
