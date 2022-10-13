ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nicholasville parents speak following child’s death: ‘We love that kid so much and it is going to be difficult not having him here’

By Tyler Melito
fox56news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
WKYT 27

A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
VERSAILLES, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#East Jessamine
wymt.com

Murdered couple to be honored during EKU homecoming

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known couple that died last year will be honored next week by the university they attended. Chris and Gracie Hager were murder outside a property they owned in Richmond. They were known for their business and real estate interests, their faith, and serving others. Eastern...
RICHMOND, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home

Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens …. Five things to know before you go to bed on October 14, 2022. FEMA disaster assistance loan deadline approaching. The deadline to apply for a FEMA disaster assistance loan is only two weeks away. Boyle County getting expanded broadband options. Boyle...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville resident concerned after Pride flag vandalized

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — People in Nicholasville said they want answers after police said a minor intentionally damaged a Pride flag. A member of the LGBTQ community is questioning why someone would damage the flag. Some are now left with fears they could be the next victim of a Pride flag vandalism.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.
SOMERSET, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy