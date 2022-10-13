Nicholasville parents speak following child’s death: ‘We love that kid so much and it is going to be difficult not having him here’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.

4 DAYS AGO