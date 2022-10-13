Nicholasville parents speak following child’s death: ‘We love that kid so much and it is going to be difficult not having him here’

Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
WKYT 27
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
wymt.com
Murdered couple to be honored during EKU homecoming
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known couple that died last year will be honored next week by the university they attended. Chris and Gracie Hager were murder outside a property they owned in Richmond. They were known for their business and real estate interests, their faith, and serving others. Eastern...
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
wdrb.com
Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
fox56news.com
Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home
Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens …. Five things to know before you go to bed on October 14, 2022. FEMA disaster assistance loan deadline approaching. The deadline to apply for a FEMA disaster assistance loan is only two weeks away. Boyle County getting expanded broadband options. Boyle...
'I don’t want a plea deal': Family wants suspects in 4-year-old Kentucky girl's death to face trial
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The suspects charged in the disappearance and death of a young Shelby County girl were back in front of a judge Monday with the family watching in the courtroom. Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with...
WTVQ
Faith leaders to host prayer vigil as Lexington ties record number of homicides
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Faith leaders and clergy will gather next week to pray for Lexington, homicide victims and for a solution to “Stop the Violence.”. The prayer vigil comes after Lexington has tied the record number of homicides for the city, with a little over two months left this year.
wdrb.com
Bond set at $250,000 for man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old on West Broadway faced a judge Wednesday morning. Alex Foster is charged with murder. Police said he shot Shadarrion Youngblood several times in the 1700 block of West Broadway, near Dixie Highway, in August. Youngblood died at...
fox56news.com
Scammers pretending to be odd-job contractors targeting Franklin County residents
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in Franklin County have had packages and property stolen after hiring people for odd jobs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they have received multiple complaints from the Peaks Mill area of property being stolen from front porches. People have been pretending...
WKYT 27
Homicide record broken: Lex police investigate body found on Bryan Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington. Police tell us that they responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue right by Castlewood Park at around 11:30 on Friday night to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual who was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they...
Wave 3
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
fox56news.com
Nicholasville resident concerned after Pride flag vandalized
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — People in Nicholasville said they want answers after police said a minor intentionally damaged a Pride flag. A member of the LGBTQ community is questioning why someone would damage the flag. Some are now left with fears they could be the next victim of a Pride flag vandalism.
WTVQ
Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.
wymt.com
Man found guilty in Ky. murder case more than five years after being arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for a murder that happened five years ago. In March of 2017, police arrested Jeffery Scott Taylor for the murder of Shannon Vaughn Saylor, 36. She was found dead in Clay County. At the time,...
