Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact StatementsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Mavericks Unveiling Dirk Nowitzki Christmas DayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
5,000+ Carved Pumpkins Light Up The Night at This TX Experience
What started as a place to celebrate Halloween without the 'gore and scares' in 2016 has evolved into a magical must-visit experience that has swept across various states, and now Texas is one of them!. THE PUMPKIN NIGHTS EXPERIENCE. Pumpkin Nights was started six years ago at the Minnesota State...
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
Thrillist
The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall
When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
WFAA
Pasos for Oak Cliff – With students every step of the way
According to the United way of Texas, half of households in Dallas are unable to afford basic needs. Our next guests noticed the urgent need in their area and knew they needed to step up. That's when Pasos for Oak Cliff was born. Self-proclaimed sneaker heads and co-founders Jesse Acosta...
Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight
This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
CW33 NewsFix
Need something sweet Dallas? Here are the best dessert restaurants & shops around town
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know a good pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream is the dessert of champions in the state of Texas, but have you wanted to venture out into the dessert world and try some of the best Dallas has to offer?. All this sweet talk...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
The best desserts in the whole world can be found at these Texas restaurants: report
What a time to be alive, it's the fall, football is alive and well, the sun isn't quite scorching down on Texas anymore and it's Friday (at the writing of this story).
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
A Woman Claims She Was Robbed By Her Hinge Date In Dallas & There Were 'A Lot Of Red Flags'
It is known that the DFW area in Texas is the metro spot with the highest number of unfaithful people. However, being robbed by your significant other is not a usual thing to happen, but that’s the story of a woman claiming she was stolen by a Hinge date she met in Dallas.
Hungry for some unique cuisine? These restaurants make the best curry in Dallas: report
When other people are celebrating, it's easy to get what the kids these days are calling "FOMO" which is the fear of missing out, and while the United Kingdom is celebrating curry earlier in October, we wanted to make sure Texas got to get some celebrating in as well.
Emily Larkin’s Fairytale Tudor Could be Our Favorite on The 46th Annual Lakewood Home Tour
It was daunting to decide which home to feature out of the six incredible houses on the upcoming Lakewood Home Tour. They are all magnificent, and I don’t say that lightly. It’s truly a stellar tour this year. However, when I got a sneak peek at the fairytale...
WFAA
Frights’N Lights in Frisco
Ghouls and ghosts are all a-glow at this year’s frights and lights in Frisco. Paige has transformed into snow white and enters a forest of lights without her seven little friends. Did she survive? Let's look!. To plan your visit, go to FrightsNLights.com.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
CandysDirt.com
This Move-In Ready Briarwood Custom Home by Martyn Hammer Has Every Amenity
What do buyers want today? It’s simple but often hard to find. They want quality construction, a welcoming neighborhood, and a move-in-ready house. This Briarwood custom Home by Martyn Hammer checks every box. Can we just talk about Martyn Hammer for a minute? The man builds every home as...
WFAA
Latest Fall Trends in Men’s Fashion with Don Morphy
He is a Dallas-based award-winning designer who had a simple idea to redefine modern luxury... Fast forward eight years and he has since accumulated an impressive roster of a-list celebrity clients. Don Morphy is still paving the way for fashion right from the heart of Dallas – and now worldwide....
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
KHOU
Dallas man attacked by dogs in Galveston
A Dallas man is healing after his vacation to Galveston ended when he was attacked by two dogs. The incident happened outside his home on the island.
