ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall

When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Pasos for Oak Cliff – With students every step of the way

According to the United way of Texas, half of households in Dallas are unable to afford basic needs. Our next guests noticed the urgent need in their area and knew they needed to step up. That's when Pasos for Oak Cliff was born. Self-proclaimed sneaker heads and co-founders Jesse Acosta...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
CandysDirt

Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight

This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too

Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim K
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas

5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Dursts
WFAA

Frights’N Lights in Frisco

Ghouls and ghosts are all a-glow at this year’s frights and lights in Frisco. Paige has transformed into snow white and enters a forest of lights without her seven little friends. Did she survive? Let's look!. To plan your visit, go to FrightsNLights.com.
FRISCO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
WFAA

Latest Fall Trends in Men’s Fashion with Don Morphy

He is a Dallas-based award-winning designer who had a simple idea to redefine modern luxury... Fast forward eight years and he has since accumulated an impressive roster of a-list celebrity clients. Don Morphy is still paving the way for fashion right from the heart of Dallas – and now worldwide....
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
339
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy