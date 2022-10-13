Read full article on original website
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle early Saturday morning, Oct. 15. Officers were dispatched to the location on report of a suspicious person around 2:51 a.m. The responding officer found the suspect behind a house, armed with a handgun, according to HPD. The officer fired at the suspect.
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
Birmingham police identify man killed after leaving gentlemen's club
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in downtown early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr. of Birmingham was shot after leaving a nightclub. Around 2:40 a.m. two Birmingham police officers were working off-duty at the Playhouse II nightclub when they were told a...
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.
Crews investigating after child nearly drowns in pool at Embassy Suites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are investigating after a child nearly drowned at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham on October 15, 2022. Officials said when crews arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the child. The boy was then taken...
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports new phone scam
A new phone scam is circulating around DeKalb County, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Bond set at more than $1.5M for Huntsville woman allegedly found with 2 kilos of fentanyl, cocaine
A Huntsville woman is being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of more than $1.5 million in bond after investigators reported finding 1 kilogram of fentanyl and 1 kilogram of cocaine in her home. Huntsville Police Department said an ongoing investigation by the North Alabama Drug Task Force...
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and 6th Ave. S.E; damage to 2002 Ford Ranger; $500. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic...
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 13th
Jason Nicholson, 43 of Cedar Bluff, confined to the county detention center on a court order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Today, there are 85 inmates confined to the County Detention Center. Arrest are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a...
Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road
DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
Child in critical condition after near drowning at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A child is in critical condition Saturday night after being pulled from a swimming pool. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews responded to a call that a child had drowned at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 2300 Woodcrest Place n Birmingham. When crews arrived they saw bystanders...
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
‘A day I’ve been praying for’: Birmingham boy leaves hospital 100-plus days after gunshot wound to the head
A Birmingham boy shot in the head left the hospital Friday afternoon after more than 100 days at Children’s of Alabama. Family and friends gathered in the hospital lobby as 15-year-old Christian Savage prepared for his long-awaited exit. “It’s been a day that I’ve been praying for a long...
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is asking the Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over a long list of detailed documents related to the utility’s potential rate increase in a move the signals increased scrutiny from the AG’s office of the largest water system in the state.
Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
'I am blessed that I am alive': Scottsboro teen shares survival story after vicious torture, attack
A Scottsboro teen shot and seriously injured in December is speaking out for the first time, sharing her story of survival. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have been made in connection to the brutal crime, but they say it's an ongoing investigation. The victim, 19-year-old...
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
