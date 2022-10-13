ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

wbrc.com

Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle early Saturday morning, Oct. 15. Officers were dispatched to the location on report of a suspicious person around 2:51 a.m. The responding officer found the suspect behind a house, armed with a handgun, according to HPD. The officer fired at the suspect.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police identify man killed after leaving gentlemen's club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in downtown early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr. of Birmingham was shot after leaving a nightclub. Around 2:40 a.m. two Birmingham police officers were working off-duty at the Playhouse II nightclub when they were told a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crews investigating after child nearly drowns in pool at Embassy Suites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are investigating after a child nearly drowned at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham on October 15, 2022. Officials said when crews arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the child. The boy was then taken...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks

A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
ANNISTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and 6th Ave. S.E; damage to 2002 Ford Ranger; $500. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 13th

Jason Nicholson, 43 of Cedar Bluff, confined to the county detention center on a court order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Today, there are 85 inmates confined to the County Detention Center. Arrest are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WDBO

Alabama woman accused of possessing fentanyl, marijuana after running car off road

DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of possessing fentanyl and marijuana, a discovery police said they made after she ran her vehicle off the road. Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 48, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s online booking records.
DECATUR, AL
wvtm13.com

Child in critical condition after near drowning at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A child is in critical condition Saturday night after being pulled from a swimming pool. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews responded to a call that a child had drowned at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 2300 Woodcrest Place n Birmingham. When crews arrived they saw bystanders...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

