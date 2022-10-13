ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Emily Steuernagle Leads Mount Everett in Shutout Win

NORTHFIELD, Mass. – Emily Steuernagle scored one goal and assisted on another Friday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Pioneer Valley. Allison Steuernagle scored the other goal as the Eagle shook off the rust with a two-goal first half. “It felt good...
EVERETT, MA
WMUR.com

Boston Athletic Association to disqualify 2021 Boston Marathon winner's result

BOSTON — A 2021 Boston Marathon winner's result will be disqualified, the Boston Athletic Association announced on Friday. The findings of an Athletics Integrity Unit investigation into Diana Kipyokei, a Kenyan who was the first woman to cross the finish line in the October 2021 race with a time of 2:24:45, led officials to disqualify the first-place finish pending an appeals process.
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA

The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
IPSWICH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Everett, MA
Everett, MA
Sports
whdh.com

Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
ACTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man, woman killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-495 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are dead after they were involved in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, according to state police. Troopers received calls about the crash shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday and found three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median along I-495 south near Mile Marker 29.8.
MANSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old Newton North High School senior killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton. He was a senior at Newton North High School.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
NEEDHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Everett#Mount Greylock#Mounties#Mg
high-profile.com

Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn

Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
WOBURN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel

THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
CHELSEA, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Unbelievable step': Leominster corrections officer beaten by inmate out of coma

SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from Leominster beaten by an inmate at the Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley in August “has made an unbelievable step forward in his recovery,” a representative from his labor union said. After more than a month in a coma at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Matthew Tidman is now in a rehabilitation center “to continue his work on getting stronger,” Kevin Flanagan, legislative representative for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said...
LEOMINSTER, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy