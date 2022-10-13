Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
iBerkshires.com
Emily Steuernagle Leads Mount Everett in Shutout Win
NORTHFIELD, Mass. – Emily Steuernagle scored one goal and assisted on another Friday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Pioneer Valley. Allison Steuernagle scored the other goal as the Eagle shook off the rust with a two-goal first half. “It felt good...
WMUR.com
Boston Athletic Association to disqualify 2021 Boston Marathon winner's result
BOSTON — A 2021 Boston Marathon winner's result will be disqualified, the Boston Athletic Association announced on Friday. The findings of an Athletics Integrity Unit investigation into Diana Kipyokei, a Kenyan who was the first woman to cross the finish line in the October 2021 race with a time of 2:24:45, led officials to disqualify the first-place finish pending an appeals process.
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
whdh.com
Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
WCVB
Massachusetts man, woman killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are dead after they were involved in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, according to state police. Troopers received calls about the crash shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday and found three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median along I-495 south near Mile Marker 29.8.
18-year-old Newton North High School senior killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton. He was a senior at Newton North High School.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Hampshire
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Friday for parts of New Hampshire. The warning impacts East central Strafford County including the Rochester area, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is brining 60 mph wind gusts and hail. The NWS warned of damage to...
WCVB
Truck gets stuck under overpass at Boston's Logan Airport, blocking access to terminal
BOSTON — A tractor-trailer truck got stuck under an overpass at Boston Logan International Airport, creating a bit of a hang-up Friday night. The truck blocked access to Logan's Terminal B, which caused traffic to be rerouted through Terminal A as crews worked to dislodge the tractor-trailer. No injuries...
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
high-profile.com
Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn
Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel
THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
'Unbelievable step': Leominster corrections officer beaten by inmate out of coma
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from Leominster beaten by an inmate at the Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley in August “has made an unbelievable step forward in his recovery,” a representative from his labor union said. After more than a month in a coma at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Matthew Tidman is now in a rehabilitation center “to continue his work on getting stronger,” Kevin Flanagan, legislative representative for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said...
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
Police: Electrical surges causing transformer fires, smoke in buildings throughout Waltham
According to the Waltham Police Department, electrical surges are causing transformer fires, malfunctioning traffic lights and smoke in buildings throughout the city. The exact scope or severity of the incident is unknown at this time. Boston 25 has reached out to Waltham Police and will update this story when more information is available.
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
Comments / 0