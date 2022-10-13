ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected DUI driver arrested after 2 Subarus involved in Rohnert Park collision

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two drivers were hospitalized after two Subarus were involved in a vehicle collision Tuesday night in Rohnert Park, authorities announced in a Nixle alert . The incident happened around 8:35 p.m. on State Farm Drive between Commerced Boulevard and Professional Center Drive.

Officers spotted a crash involving a white Subaru sedan and a gray Subaru sedan. The latter was found on its side, and the driver was trapped inside the car. Crews got the driver out by going through the vehicle’s windshield, police said.

The driver of the gray Subaru, a 57-year-old Santa Rosa woman, was taken to the hospital with moderate and non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the white Subaru was believed to have entered the southbound lane of State Farm Drive and crashed into the gray Subaru that was already traveling southbound on that road — causing the gray Subaru to roll on its passenger side.

The driver of the white Subaru was identified as Healdsburg resident Matthew Lyons. Police said Lyons, 31, was arrested for one felony count of DUI resulting in bodily injury and another felony count of DUI resulting in bodily injury with a BAC over 0.08%.

After going to the hospital for medical clearance, Lyons was taken to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. Police say anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Dispatch at 707-584-2600 and refer to Case #22-4046.

IN THIS ARTICLE
