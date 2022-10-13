ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing and Cargolux Finalize 777-8 freighter order

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

Boeing and Cargolux have finalized an order of 10 777-8 Freighters with options for six additional airplanes, with a signing ceremony Wednesday at Cargolux's headquarters in Luxembourg. The selection of Boeing's newest freighter was previously announced at this year's Farnborough International Airshow as Cargolux's preferred choice as the replacement for its 747-400 Freighter fleet.

The order was previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

Cargolux's choice of the 777-8 Freighter underlines its commitment to establishing long-term sustainability. Europe's number one all-cargo airline has a long-standing engagement towards sound operations and the 777-8 Freighter offers reduced emissions, noise, as well as the lowest fuel use and operating costs per tonne of any large freighter.

"The agreement we signed today will consolidate Cargolux's position as a global leader of air freight services. Replacing our aging fleet of 747-400 Freighters with the latest technology and fuel-efficient 777-8 Freighter model will contribute to our long-term sustainability program while continuing to offer our customers the tailored service they expect," said Richard Forson, Cargolux President & CEO.

Boeing launched the new 777-8 Freighter in January 2022 and has now booked more than 50 orders for the model. The 777-8 Freighter has nearly identical payload and range capabilities as the 747-400 Freighter while providing 30%�better fuel efficiency and emissions and 25% better operating costs per tonne. It is the ideal choice as operators replace aging freighters later this decade.

"With its purchase of our newest freighter, Cargolux has invested in a sustainable future as the 777-8 Freighter will significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to the airplane it is replacing," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Equally important, the 777-8 Freighter operates with a noise footprint up to 60% smaller than its predecessors, significantly minimizing noise emissions around airport communities."

Cargolux, based in Luxembourg, is Europe's largest all-cargo airline operating a combined fleet of 30 Boeing 747-8 and 747-400 Freighters. The Cargolux worldwide network covers over 75 destinations on scheduled all-cargo flights and offers full and part-charter services. The company has more than 85 offices in over 50 countries and operates an extensive global trucking network to more than 250 destinations. With 50 years of experience in the air cargo industry and an extensive product portfolio, Cargolux provides tailored transport solutions for all types of shipments. As a responsible cargo carrier, Cargolux has developed a solid CSR program encompassing Environmental, Social, and Governance principles. The Cargolux Group employs close to 2,500 staff members worldwide.

