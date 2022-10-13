ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Canfield community attends 'Good Evening, Canfield'

Dozens of Canfield residents celebrated their cardinal pride Thursday at the annual 'Good Evening, Canfield' event. City, township and school representatives provided progress updates on current projects and what's to come for the area. "This is kind of showing the public and letting the public know that we do communicate,...
CANFIELD, OH
pghcitypaper.com

InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system

The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Seven Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Seven men from Ohio and Pennsylvania were charged for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WKYC

I-76 East restricted after crash near Lake Milton

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published when the roadway was completely closed. There was an early morning traffic alert for those of you who take I-76 East toward Youngstown as the roadway was temporarily closed due to an early morning crash near Lake Milton.
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

The latest from the 21 Newsroom. A Cuyahoga County grand jury has returned an indictment charging two fishermen who were caught cheating during a fishing tournament. An exit east of U.S. 62 on I-80 is closed this morning after two semi-trucks veered off the road. Louisiana man pleads not guilty...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Semi-truck accident closes Trumbull County exit

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to two semi-trucks that drove off the road early Thursday morning. Due to the accident, an exit east of U.S. 62 on I-80 Eastbound in Hubbard Township is currently closed. OSP arrived to the accident around 3:45 a.m. and are still on scene. OSP is...

