pghcitypaper.com
Shell ordered to pay $670K for releasing sediment pollution in southwestern Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered that the Shell Pipeline Company and its construction contractor pay $670,000 in fines for releasing sediment pollution into state waterways.
DEP fines Shell $670K for erosion, spills during Falcon pipeline construction
Pipeline will feed Beaver County ethane cracker; company failed to report several spills. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is fining Shell and a subcontractor it hired $670,000 for violations along a Western Pennsylvania pipeline that will feed its brand-new ethane cracker. Shell built the Falcon pipeline to carry ethane,...
WFMJ.com
WATCHDOG: Councilman & Valley residents raise concern over demolitions
In 2022 alone, six property owners filed injunctions against the city of Youngstown for attempting to tear down their structure. One Canfield resident plans on suing the city, after a South Avenue building was demolished in April. Jennipher Carter said she was part of a team working to turn the...
Poland joins Canfield in not offering ambulance services to Boardman
There's one less community tonight willing to help Boardman Township with ambulance service in non-emergency situations.
Rulli, Hagan discuss race for Ohio senate
At the age of 73, Bob Hagan has spent 28 years in the Ohio Statehouse both as a Representative and a Senator. He left in 2006, but now is looking to return.
WFMJ.com
Canfield community attends 'Good Evening, Canfield'
Dozens of Canfield residents celebrated their cardinal pride Thursday at the annual 'Good Evening, Canfield' event. City, township and school representatives provided progress updates on current projects and what's to come for the area. "This is kind of showing the public and letting the public know that we do communicate,...
A look inside Ford Nature Center renovation project
It was 10 years ago that officials with Mill Creek MetroParks first invited people to Ford Nature Center to talk about renovating the house that was built in 1913. Now, that renovation is almost complete.
pghcitypaper.com
InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system
The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
No cellphone policy to go in effect at New Castle H.S.
Beginning next week, New Castle Area High School students will have to comply with a new cellphone policy. There will be no phones allowed in the class room and students will be required to turn them in before the start of each class.
FBI, DEA raid houses in Valley and NW Pa.
We are waiting for more information about a series of simultaneous raids early Thursday in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Seven Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Seven men from Ohio and Pennsylvania were charged for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. […]
Pickup truck crashes through Brilex Industries in Youngstown
At least one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after a pickup truck crashed into Brilex Industries at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
I-76 East restricted after crash near Lake Milton
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published when the roadway was completely closed. There was an early morning traffic alert for those of you who take I-76 East toward Youngstown as the roadway was temporarily closed due to an early morning crash near Lake Milton.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
The latest from the 21 Newsroom. A Cuyahoga County grand jury has returned an indictment charging two fishermen who were caught cheating during a fishing tournament. An exit east of U.S. 62 on I-80 is closed this morning after two semi-trucks veered off the road. Louisiana man pleads not guilty...
About 8,000 items abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport to be auctioned off
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — An action sports helmet, a 30-pound dumbbell and a mandolin are just some of the items that were abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport. The annual Allegheny County Airport Authority auction is coming up, and we got an exclusive look at some of the 8,000 items that will be up for bid.
Former local attorney sentenced for insurance fraud
A charge of telecommunications was dropped as part of a guilty plea agreement.
WFMJ.com
Semi-truck accident closes Trumbull County exit
Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to two semi-trucks that drove off the road early Thursday morning. Due to the accident, an exit east of U.S. 62 on I-80 Eastbound in Hubbard Township is currently closed. OSP arrived to the accident around 3:45 a.m. and are still on scene. OSP is...
