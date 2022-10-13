Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco falls to Wrightstown on 96.7 WBDK, waits for WIAA decision
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans could not stop the Wrightstown Tigers’ dual offensive attack Friday night, losing 27-15 in Luxemburg on Senior Night. The Spartans struck first after a Chris Vanderwielen interception in the first quarter when freshman quarterback Brayden Loritz ran in from three yards out to give L-C an 8-0 lead with the two-point conversion by Braeden Schley.
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Football: Two Rivers wins EWC title in 3OT over Chilton
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Rivers beat Chilton 29-21 in 3 overtimes to claim the Eastern Wisconsin Conference championship and finish the regular season 9-0. Enjoy the highlights above.
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash
FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
In Kiel, Wisconsin, attack on ‘critical race theory’ ignores bullying of Black student
The Wempner family felt like prisoners as they sat in their house in early June — surrounded by woods on their 6-acre lot outside of Kiel. Their usually sleepy northeastern Wisconsin town had transformed into a culture war battlefront, stoking fears of violence. Parents of three middle school boys, along with a conservative law firm, pushed a one-sided story that went viral across conservative media: That the Kiel school district was investigating the boys for allegedly using the wrong pronouns to address a transgender student.
seehafernews.com
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
2traveldads.com
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sister Bay celebrates 76th Fall Festival this weekend
You can partake in the final big fall festival of the season in Door County in Sister Bay this weekend. Considered by many as the "Granddaddy of all Door County Festivals," Sister Bay Fall Fest is a celebration that began as a reward for Door County tourism workers after a busy summer. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the longest-running three-day festival on the Peninsula. Highlights of the weekend include the Fall Fest Parade on Saturday at 11 a.m., and the Derby Race held downtown on Highway 42 at 11 a.m. on Sunday, followed later by the famous ping pong ball drop at 2 p.m. Sister Bay Advancement Community Coordinator Louise Howson shares the excitement that builds around the events, especially the parade.
seehafernews.com
De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours
A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
WBAY Green Bay
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand...
doorcountydailynews.com
Three Kewaunee County meat processors earn cut of state grant
Three local businesses with ties to the meat processing industry are getting assistance from a state grant. Salmon’s Meats, Otto’s Meats, and Paulie’s Chop Shop, all in Luxemburg, are among the 91 meat processors receiving up to $150,000 in matching funds from the Wisconsin Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. The American Rescue Plan Act partly funded the $10 million program. This is the second state grant Paulie’s Chop Shop has received ahead of the opening of its new building this fall. It also received a $50,000 grant earlier this year to help fund its new butcher shop's development and construction and outfit it with new equipment.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police need your help to find the person responsible for hitting a man with their car Thursday night. Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries. Witnesses say the man was struck while trying to cross the 400-block of South Webster...
pleasantviewrealty.com
144 N Lake Street Elkhart Lake WI
Fantastic Location near the hustle & bustle of downtown Elkhart Lake! Homes like this gorgeous property on N Lake Lake Street don’t come around often. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, ample storage, and an incredible covered front porch. The main level features a nice living room and adjacent formal dining, both great for entertaining. There’s a main level bedroom, ¾ bath and sizable mudroom with 1st floor laundry. Lovely kitchen with appliances included. The 2nd level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, each with large closets, and a beautiful full bath with tile floors, claw-foot tub, and shower. A partially finished lower level with family room and 2nd laundry area are waiting for your finishing touches. For those looking to be close to downtown but also enjoy quiet time, this is the perfect spot!
wearegreenbay.com
‘Fresh, new brand’: Visit Manitowoc unveils sleek new logo
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – With tourism continuing to boom in northeast Wisconsin, the City of Manitowoc’s Department of Tourism thought it was time for a new chapter and developed a new logo for Visit Manitowoc. Upon its creation, Visit Manitowoc temporarily adopted the City of Manitowoc’s logo while...
