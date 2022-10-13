Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
WISN
Man in police custody following deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
wtmj.com
Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
UPMATTERS
Shooting incident in Wisconsin captured on camera, police looking to identify shooter
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin are hoping to identify the person who was seen on video firing a gun multiple times. The Racine Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a shooting incident that was captured on camera. The incident reportedly happened at 5111 Biscayne Avenue in Racine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Reservoir homicide, Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been found guilty on all charges – including first-degree reckless homicide – for a 2021 shooting. Prosecutors accused Vincent White, 58, of shooting two people near 6th and Reservoir. A jury found him guilty on Oct. 13; he had pleaded not guilty earlier this year.
WISN
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower
RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.
KCCI.com
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's robberies: Police seek man after 3 restaurants targeted
LAKE MILLS, Wis. - Police are looking for a man who they saw has robbed three Culver's restaurants in the past three weeks – getting away with cash. The suspect has left behind some important evidence; his face and vehicle have been caught on surveillance. Earlier this week, the...
wwisradio.com
Armed Carjacking in Waukesha Last Night
(Waukesha, WI) — Police in Waukesha have not said if they caught four armed carjackers who ran away last night. The carjacking happened yesterday evening at the Shell station on West Sunset Drive. Police say a suspect pointed a gun into a man’s belly and stole his car. The suspect crashed that car a few blocks later, and ran with three others. Waukesha Police warned people to stay inside as they searched for the four armed suspects. As of late last night there were no arrests.
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
wgtd.org
Hapless Would-Be Robber Imprisoned Inside the Store He Tried to Rob
(WGTD)---While it couldn't be described as a citizen arrest, a gas station clerk in Racine detained a would-be robber by trapping the suspect inside the business by locking the doors. According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Brandan Voigt of Racine walked into the BP on Rapids Drive Wednesday night, demanding...
WISN
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
WISN
Apartment fire on Heather Avenue and 76 street, one deceased
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Heather Avenue near 76 Street, South of Brown Deer Road. WISN 12 reporter Nick Bohr was at the scene and was told that once the fire was put out and firefighters were able to enter the apartment a deceased person was found inside the building.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting in Kenosha; 1 dead, no arrests
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead after a shooting near 24th Avenue and Roosevelt in Kenosha Thursday morning, Oct. 13. It happened around 2 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Kenosha resident was transported to a hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody. If...
