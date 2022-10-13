Douglas County’s new crisis center is licensed, but officials still ‘ask for the community’s patience’ on opening date

Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
ELECTION GUIDE: Douglas County voters will decide whether to increase County Commission from 3 members to 5
Douglas County voters will decide whether to add two more County Commission districts in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. The ballot language is fairly straightforward — “Shall the Governing Body of Douglas County, Kansas, increase its number of commissioner districts from three to five?” A “yes” vote would approve adding the two new districts, while a “no” vote would keep the current three-member commission as is.
LJWORLD
ELECTION GUIDE: County Commission candidates discuss 5 key issues
County voters have three candidates to choose from to fill one seat on the Douglas County Commission. Democrat Patrick Kelly is the incumbent. He will face Republican challenger Justin Spiehs, who repeatedly has spoken out against mask mandates and was convicted in Douglas County District Court in relation to actions while protesting. Libertarian candidate Steve Jacob, a maintenance technician with the City of Lawrence, also is on the ballot.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to host ribbon cutting for newest complete segment of Lawrence Loop
The City of Lawrence is set to host a ribbon cutting for the newest complete segment of the Lawrence Loop next weekend. The new segment runs from Peterson Road Park to Michigan Street. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at the park, 2250 Peterson Road.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Look at root cause on utilities
The Lawrence City Commission continues to review options to expand utility assistance programs. They have failed to look at the root cause. Rates are too high for all of us. One proposal would add a new city position to administer an expanding internal program. This proposal would add more cost to those households that are not subsidized by assistance programs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving pickup truck and combine in rural Douglas County
One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday in a crash involving a pickup truck and a combine in rural Douglas County, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office spokesman George Diepenbrock said in an email to the Journal-World that the crash occurred at 4:26...
LJWORLD
Baldwin City’s Maple Leaf Festival sees big turnout amid pleasant fall weather
Shortly before noon on Saturday, Charlene Hannon and her daughter Annie Hannon had just a few free minutes before the Baldwin City Maple Leaf Festival parade ended and a throng of people started moving a block west to their booth on the corner of Seventh and High streets. It was...
KCTV 5
Boil advisory rescinded for Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded a boil water advisory in Franklin County Friday morning. The advisory had been issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine and bacterial contamination.
KCTV 5
One dead following crash in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a fatality crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 1100 Road. Authorities say the crash involved a pickup truck and a combine. No information about the victim has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road closed in Douglas Co. after deadly crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office closed the 500 block of east 1100 Road after a deadly crash. According to the DCSO, one person is dead after a crash between a pickup truck and a combine around 4 p.m. Saturday. Another person was transported to an area hospital with inquires not believed […]
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the free and reduced lunch program. With […] The post Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Rescue dog saves family in Overland Park house fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A rescue dog helped residents at an Overland Park house escape a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 15500 block of Valley View Drive around 12:30 p.m. Residents at the home said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. When they went to check on the dog, they noticed heavy smoke coming from beneath a bathroom door.
WIBW
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel is adding space to keep up with it’s growth. Now the nation’s largest field marketing company is investing millions of dollars to add 42,000 ft. to it’s Gage Center Campus. It will house more office space, a cafe, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD locates missing, endangered 13-year-old
UPDATE: Police have safely located the 13-year-old boy who was said to have last been seen around 5 p.m. Friday.
LJWORLD
Sheriff’s office identifies Lawrence man who died in crash on 31st Street
The man who died in a head-on crash on 31st Street earlier this week has been identified as 48-year-old Lawrence resident Richard Douglas Smith, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Smith was the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu that collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the...
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
bluevalleypost.com
Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest
The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
Comments / 0