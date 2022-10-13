Read full article on original website
Taconic Boys Shut Out Drury
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Ezra Ezan and Reynaldo Castro each scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Drury. Nick Plazas, Riley Crawford and Ethan O'Donnell each found the back of the net for the Thunder. Taconic (14-0-1) hosts Pittsfield on...
Pittsfield Pitches Shutout at South Hadley
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield senior Keanu Arce-Jackson scored three touchdowns to help the Generals win at home on Friday in a 48-0 blowout of South Hadley. Arce-Jackson was one of four players to cross the goal line for Pittsfield, with junior Dashaun Brown scoring two touchdowns and senior Francis Mensah and sophomore Marcus Jubrey each scoring one.
Mount Greylock Earns Big Shutout at Palmer
PALMER, Mass. -- Mai O'Connor made five saves, and Lily McDermott scored the game-winner Friday as the Mount Greylock girls soccer program took a big step forward with a 1-0 win at Palmer. The Panthers beat Mount Greylock three times last fall: 6-2 in Williamstown, 4-2 in Palmer at 2-1...
Belchertown Volleyball Outlasts Lenox in Five Sets
LENOX, Mass. – Hailey Armold had a strong all around game for the Lenox volleyball team in a five-set loss to Belchertown on Friday. Armold recorded 13 digs to go with five aces and five kills in the 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 19-25, 15-6 loss. “Her numerous sacrifices may have...
Hoosac Valley Girls Tie Smith Academy
HATFIELD, Mass. -- Tia Kareh converted a direct kick from 30 yards in the second half to give the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team a 1-1 tie with Smith Academy on Saturday. Smith Academy scored on a counter midway through a first half in which the Hurricanes had the better of play.
Drury Girls Blast Hampden Charter
CHICOPEE, Mass. – Hannah Lacasse had a first-half hat trick Friday to lead the Drury girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Hampden Charter. Madison Saunders scored a pair of goals, and Ashlyn Hayden, Brooke Bishop and Hailey Kingsley each found the back of the net. Bishop split...
Taconic Boys Roll to 13-0-1 Record
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro had a hat trick, and seven Taconic players scored at least one goal in an 11-0 win over Pioneer Valley Christian Academy on Thursday. Luke Murphy and Riley Crawford each scored twice, and Zach Sullivan, Mario Escobar and Ezra Ezan each had a goal and an assist.
Ready Set Play Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Preschool operators Melissa and Kenneth Fawcett are embarking on a new adventure in opening an indoor playground on Merrill Road. The Fawcetts opened the Ready Set Learn preschool eight years ago in Dalton and, last week, opened Ready Set Play for young children. "I feel like...
Schuerer Leads Lee Past South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Makayla Schuerer passed out 12 assists Thursday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over South Hadley. Schuerer also served five aces in the 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 win. Karalynn Hopkins registered six kills and five aces, and Kayla Clark pulled up eight digs.
Taconic Volleyball Tops Holyoke
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Natalia Dos Santos, Ciana Bennett and Brenna McNeice had a huge night defensively and from behind the serving line to help Taconic secure its 11th win of the season, a four-set victory over Holyoke on Thursday. The trio combined for 61 digs, 41 serve receives and 16...
Commerce Boys Blank Drury
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Ulber Ortiz Perez had a hat trick Thursday to lead the Commerce boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Drury. Parker Rivard and Colin Daly split time in Drury’s goal, combining to make nine saves. Drury (2-9-2) hosts Putnam on Tuesday.
McCann Tech Girls Battle Ware to Scoreless Tie
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The McCann Tech girls soccer team has had better results on the scoreboard this fall, but its coach could not have felt much better after a 0-0 tie against Ware on Friday afternoon. "This was one of the better physical, complete, hustling games that we've played,"...
MCLA Volleyball Sweeps Castleton State
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The MCLA volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over Castleton State in nonconference action Thursday at the Amsler Campus Center, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20. With the victory the Trailblazers improve to 12-6 on the season while the Spartans fall to 4-15. The first set was tightly contested...
Defense the Difference for Taconic Volleyball in Road Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Natalia Dos Santos pulled up 34 digs to lead the Taconic volleyball team to victory at Sci-Tech. Brenna McNeice had 30 digs, and Ciana Bennett had 20 on a solid night for the Thunder’s defense. “The way they covered the floor tonight was absolutely amazing,”...
Mount Greylock Depth Prevails in Five-Setter
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. -- Mount Greylock took an early lead in the fifth set and went on to a 25-14, 28-26, 19-25, 12-25, 15-10 win over East Longmeadow on Wednesday night. "We have a lot of depth, and our athletes stepped up when two players were unavailable for the match last night," Mount Greylock coach Greg Geyer said. "Emily Mole, Emma Grey and Kelsey MacHaffie deserve a lot of credit in this win."
Henderson's Four TDs Lead Spartans Past McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Monument Mountain continued to dominate as it defeated McCann Tech, 45-6, Friday night on the road. It was a dream start for the Spartans (4-1) as they took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to set the mood for the rest of the game with the first of Nick Henderson’s four touchdowns on the night.
RSVP Recognizes Volunteers with Annual Luncheon
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program held its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Friday afternoon at Country Club of Pittsfield to honor volunteers and staff who helped make an impact to the community. RSVP provides individuals 55 and older who live in Berkshire County the opportunity to...
Booth Leads McCann Tech Golf Past Pathfinder
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. -- Nolan Booth carded a 47 Wednesday to lead the McCann Tech golf team to a 14.5-9.5 win over Pathfinder at Cold Spring Country Club. Booth won his match at No. 3, 3.5-.5 for one of four McCann Tech wins. Mason Rondeau and Landon Leclair each took 4-0...
Chicopee Edges Taconic in the Rain
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Taconic football team lost a defensive battle to Chicopee, 14-6, at home on Thursday night in the rain. It was a typical rainy game with both teams having a tough time holding on to the football or keeping the penalties to a minimum. Throughout the...
East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman. “At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom,...
