ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1V56_0iWnW0Dv00

PITTSBURGH — BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes.

Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes had a 13.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 28 goals on 202 chances.

INJURIES: Penguins: Brian Dumoulin: out (knee), Casey DeSmith: out (core).

Coyotes: Conor Timmins: out (lower body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

NASCAR holds 2nd driver safety meeting, vows more

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — NASCAR held a second consecutive meeting with its Cup drivers to discuss their safety concerns with the new Next Gen car and promised to continue the sessions for the remaining month of the season. Saturday's meeting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway lasted 75...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy