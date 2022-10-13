Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

PITTSBURGH — BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes.

Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes had a 13.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 28 goals on 202 chances.

INJURIES: Penguins: Brian Dumoulin: out (knee), Casey DeSmith: out (core).

Coyotes: Conor Timmins: out (lower body), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group