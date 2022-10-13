Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to heartbreaking Dikembe Mutombo news
Dikembe Mutombo is one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA and one of the best and most prolific shot-blockers in basketball history. But in a recent update, he and his family revealed that he is battling a serious health concern. According to a statement released...
Deadspin
Attention NBA teams with no desire to win: Call the Lakers because Russell Westbrook already looks checked out
Calling all tankers. Calling all tankers. If you are desperate to improve your chances at drafting Victor Wembanyama, there is a disgruntled guard on the Los Angeles Lakers who is on an expiring contract, and not as athletic as he used to be. The Lakers treated Wednesday night’s preseason game...
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
RELATED PEOPLE
10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History
LeBron James has created the most points in NBA history.
Yardbarker
Celtics star Jayson Tatum shocked after being ejected from preseason game
Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s preseason game between his Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, and he couldn’t believe it. Tatum was given a technical foul — his second of the game — which triggered his ejection late in the third quarter. Tatum seemed to get called for the tech for doing a dismissive hand wave after being called for a foul.
Blake Griffin takes another subtle jab at his former teams amid Celtics appreciation
Blake Griffin has only spent two weeks with the Boston Celtics since signing a one-year contract earlier this month but his new teammates have already left quite an impression on him. The 33-year-old forward has spoken about how welcome he’s felt by his new squad as well as praising the...
CBS Sports
NBA Player League Pass rankings: Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson among must-see stars
You've probably heard of NBA League Pass rankings -- a method of determining the most exciting teams to watch during any given season. But the NBA is a player's league, so forget about that whole team concept for a second. Here's the scenario: You're flipping through games on a random...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win
Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
ESPN
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors agree on 4 years, $109M
Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports, told ESPN. The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, ties Wiggins to the Warriors for five years, $143 million. The...
The Ringer
Napoli Are So Fun, Barca Escape, and More PSG Drama
Musa and Ryan chat about another week of Champions League chaos! They begin with Spurs’ win over Eintracht Frankfurt to make it two wins in a difficult week for the club (08:19) and Barcelona’s 3-3 draw with Inter that left them perilously close to another group-stage exit (12:08). There’s a lot of love for Napoli (17:09), Mohamed Salah’s record hat trick in Liverpool’s win over Rangers, Club Brugge’s first progression from the group stage (25:29), and all the rest of the action, including more drama for PSG (34:06).
UEFA・
SB Nation
NBA Season Preview: Excitement builds in some unlikely places
After an offseason notable for the Kevin Durant trade that wasn’t, the beginning of the end of the Robert Sarver’s shameful tenure and Draymond Green throwing hands at his teammate, we’ve finally reached the point where in just a few days the 2022-23 NBA Season will begin. We’re sharing our previews of each team as told by the local writers who follow the details of each franchise closer than anyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Golden State Warriors 2022-23 NBA preview: Rebuilding trust after Draymond Green's punch key to title defense
The Golden State Warriors were all set for a nice, harmonious title defense with all of their key players back in the fold. Even with all of the fallout from Draymond Green's punch-heard-round-the-world, the Warriors are still one of the championship favorites heading into the season, and they should be even better than they were a year ago.
Trojans fall, down goes Bama: College Football Power Rankings after a wild week 7
What a wonderful sport we follow. With several marquee matchups on the docket for week seven, including three games featuring undefeated teams, Saturday promised to be a fantastic day for college football. It lived up to the hype. Tennessee and Alabama played a barn burner, with the Volunteers coming out...
NBA win total predictions 2022-23: Picks for Nets, Knicks, Sixers, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When the 2022-23 NBA season tips off on October 18, it will do so with a variety of major storylines already in place.
The Ringer
An Embarrassing Display of Football Yet Again
The Full Go returns after an embarrassing Bears loss to the Commanders in which the offense failed to score more than seven points (01:18). Jason discusses the Thursday Night Football broadcast before diving into issues that have continued to plague the Bears franchise for years: shaky quarterback play and nonexistent offenses. Next, Jason opens up the voicemails line, (773) 359-3103, to hear what Bears fans have to say about the loss (35:40).
The Ringer
Yanks and Guardians Tied at One
JJ returns to Spotify Live to recap the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS. We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. Follow JJ on Spotify Live!. Host: John Jastremski. Producer: Stefan Anderson. Subscribe:...
MLB・
The Ringer
Pearl Jam Is Like a Great Sports Dynasty
What does a rock band from Seattle, Washington, have in common with the greatest dynasties in all of sports? Kenny Mayne explains the basketball-inspired origin story of Pearl Jam, their various connections to the world of sports, and why the band’s longevity can be compared to a great sports dynasty.
The Ringer
Jack Eichel Is Finding His Peace
Of all the things to appreciate about Las Vegas—a place famously secure in its loud, gaudy glory—Jack Eichel has come to value its tranquility. “I like living on West Coast time now,” says the 25-year-old center for the Vegas Golden Knights, squeezed into a folding chair following a recent practice. “It’s really good for football watching. It makes your nights really quiet, which I like.” By the time he sits down for dinner, Eichel explains, the daily buzz that rattles around him finally settles down, as all his family and friends and advisers back east—from Massachusetts to upstate New York—drift away. “Most people are either heading to bed or finishing their night,” he says, “and it gives you an opportunity to decompress. Less people are trying to get a hold of you.” It’s no wonder that Eichel would notice the presence of silence this way; over the course of his precocious hockey career, he’s typically been stuck in the middle of a whole lot of noise.
Familiar rumor begins circulating again involving the Patriots
Would it be a complete NFL season if the Patriots weren’t rumored to have an interest in Odell Beckham Jr. once again?. Since the days of Beckham wanting out of New York and expressing his desire to play alongside Tom Brady, the Patriots and the receiver have allegedly touted mutual interest in one another. As a current free agent after reportedly declining the Rams’ contract offer, Beckham is scouting teams around the league to join when he should be cleared to play again next month.
NFL・
Comments / 0