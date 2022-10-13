ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA world reacts to heartbreaking Dikembe Mutombo news

Dikembe Mutombo is one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA and one of the best and most prolific shot-blockers in basketball history. But in a recent update, he and his family revealed that he is battling a serious health concern. According to a statement released...
Yardbarker

Celtics star Jayson Tatum shocked after being ejected from preseason game

Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s preseason game between his Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, and he couldn’t believe it. Tatum was given a technical foul — his second of the game — which triggered his ejection late in the third quarter. Tatum seemed to get called for the tech for doing a dismissive hand wave after being called for a foul.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win

Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors agree on 4 years, $109M

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports, told ESPN. The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, ties Wiggins to the Warriors for five years, $143 million. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Ringer

Napoli Are So Fun, Barca Escape, and More PSG Drama

Musa and Ryan chat about another week of Champions League chaos! They begin with Spurs’ win over Eintracht Frankfurt to make it two wins in a difficult week for the club (08:19) and Barcelona’s 3-3 draw with Inter that left them perilously close to another group-stage exit (12:08). There’s a lot of love for Napoli (17:09), Mohamed Salah’s record hat trick in Liverpool’s win over Rangers, Club Brugge’s first progression from the group stage (25:29), and all the rest of the action, including more drama for PSG (34:06).
UEFA
SB Nation

NBA Season Preview: Excitement builds in some unlikely places

After an offseason notable for the Kevin Durant trade that wasn’t, the beginning of the end of the Robert Sarver’s shameful tenure and Draymond Green throwing hands at his teammate, we’ve finally reached the point where in just a few days the 2022-23 NBA Season will begin. We’re sharing our previews of each team as told by the local writers who follow the details of each franchise closer than anyone.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden State Warriors 2022-23 NBA preview: Rebuilding trust after Draymond Green's punch key to title defense

The Golden State Warriors were all set for a nice, harmonious title defense with all of their key players back in the fold. Even with all of the fallout from Draymond Green's punch-heard-round-the-world, the Warriors are still one of the championship favorites heading into the season, and they should be even better than they were a year ago.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Ringer

An Embarrassing Display of Football Yet Again

The Full Go returns after an embarrassing Bears loss to the Commanders in which the offense failed to score more than seven points (01:18). Jason discusses the Thursday Night Football broadcast before diving into issues that have continued to plague the Bears franchise for years: shaky quarterback play and nonexistent offenses. Next, Jason opens up the voicemails line, (773) 359-3103, to hear what Bears fans have to say about the loss (35:40).
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

Yanks and Guardians Tied at One

JJ returns to Spotify Live to recap the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS. We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. Follow JJ on Spotify Live!. Host: John Jastremski. Producer: Stefan Anderson. Subscribe:...
MLB
The Ringer

Pearl Jam Is Like a Great Sports Dynasty

What does a rock band from Seattle, Washington, have in common with the greatest dynasties in all of sports? Kenny Mayne explains the basketball-inspired origin story of Pearl Jam, their various connections to the world of sports, and why the band’s longevity can be compared to a great sports dynasty.
MUSIC
The Ringer

Jack Eichel Is Finding His Peace

Of all the things to appreciate about Las Vegas—a place famously secure in its loud, gaudy glory—Jack Eichel has come to value its tranquility. “I like living on West Coast time now,” says the 25-year-old center for the Vegas Golden Knights, squeezed into a folding chair following a recent practice. “It’s really good for football watching. It makes your nights really quiet, which I like.” By the time he sits down for dinner, Eichel explains, the daily buzz that rattles around him finally settles down, as all his family and friends and advisers back east—from Massachusetts to upstate New York—drift away. “Most people are either heading to bed or finishing their night,” he says, “and it gives you an opportunity to decompress. Less people are trying to get a hold of you.” It’s no wonder that Eichel would notice the presence of silence this way; over the course of his precocious hockey career, he’s typically been stuck in the middle of a whole lot of noise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Familiar rumor begins circulating again involving the Patriots

Would it be a complete NFL season if the Patriots weren’t rumored to have an interest in Odell Beckham Jr. once again?. Since the days of Beckham wanting out of New York and expressing his desire to play alongside Tom Brady, the Patriots and the receiver have allegedly touted mutual interest in one another. As a current free agent after reportedly declining the Rams’ contract offer, Beckham is scouting teams around the league to join when he should be cleared to play again next month.
NFL

