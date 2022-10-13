ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Angler sets state record with ‘monster’ hybrid trout

BOISE, Idaho (Gray News) - An angler in Idaho has set a new state record by catching a massive fish in Henrys Lake. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, angler Hailey Thomas hooked a “monster” 36-inch-long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake on Oct. 4.
Cool, rainy, and cloudy for your Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front pushing into the South Plains is going to bring a big drop in temps for your Sunday as well as widespread rain. Rain chances begin to increase overnight tonight with scattered shower and thunderstorms developing in eastern New Mexico and spreading into the South Plains. Cloud cover and some moisture will keep overnight lows on the warmer side with lows in the mid-50s.
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing. “It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Stephanie Israel told the NC Education Lottery. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”
