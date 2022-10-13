Read full article on original website
Mount Greylock Earns Big Shutout at Palmer
PALMER, Mass. -- Mai O'Connor made five saves, and Lily McDermott scored the game-winner Friday as the Mount Greylock girls soccer program took a big step forward with a 1-0 win at Palmer. The Panthers beat Mount Greylock three times last fall: 6-2 in Williamstown, 4-2 in Palmer at 2-1...
Taconic Boys Shut Out Drury
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Ezra Ezan and Reynaldo Castro each scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Drury. Nick Plazas, Riley Crawford and Ethan O'Donnell each found the back of the net for the Thunder. Taconic (14-0-1) hosts Pittsfield on...
McCann Tech Girls Battle Ware to Scoreless Tie
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The McCann Tech girls soccer team has had better results on the scoreboard this fall, but its coach could not have felt much better after a 0-0 tie against Ware on Friday afternoon. "This was one of the better physical, complete, hustling games that we've played,"...
Hoosac Valley Girls Tie Smith Academy
HATFIELD, Mass. -- Tia Kareh converted a direct kick from 30 yards in the second half to give the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team a 1-1 tie with Smith Academy on Saturday. Smith Academy scored on a counter midway through a first half in which the Hurricanes had the better of play.
Henderson's Four TDs Lead Spartans Past McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Monument Mountain continued to dominate as it defeated McCann Tech, 45-6, Friday night on the road. It was a dream start for the Spartans (4-1) as they took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to set the mood for the rest of the game with the first of Nick Henderson’s four touchdowns on the night.
Drury Girls Blast Hampden Charter
CHICOPEE, Mass. – Hannah Lacasse had a first-half hat trick Friday to lead the Drury girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Hampden Charter. Madison Saunders scored a pair of goals, and Ashlyn Hayden, Brooke Bishop and Hailey Kingsley each found the back of the net. Bishop split...
Defense the Difference for Taconic Volleyball in Road Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Natalia Dos Santos pulled up 34 digs to lead the Taconic volleyball team to victory at Sci-Tech. Brenna McNeice had 30 digs, and Ciana Bennett had 20 on a solid night for the Thunder’s defense. “The way they covered the floor tonight was absolutely amazing,”...
Booth Leads McCann Tech Golf Past Pathfinder
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. -- Nolan Booth carded a 47 Wednesday to lead the McCann Tech golf team to a 14.5-9.5 win over Pathfinder at Cold Spring Country Club. Booth won his match at No. 3, 3.5-.5 for one of four McCann Tech wins. Mason Rondeau and Landon Leclair each took 4-0...
Commerce Boys Blank Drury
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Ulber Ortiz Perez had a hat trick Thursday to lead the Commerce boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Drury. Parker Rivard and Colin Daly split time in Drury’s goal, combining to make nine saves. Drury (2-9-2) hosts Putnam on Tuesday.
MCLA Volleyball Sweeps Castleton State
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The MCLA volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over Castleton State in nonconference action Thursday at the Amsler Campus Center, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20. With the victory the Trailblazers improve to 12-6 on the season while the Spartans fall to 4-15. The first set was tightly contested...
Pittsfield Pitches Shutout at South Hadley
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield senior Keanu Arce-Jackson scored three touchdowns to help the Generals win at home on Friday in a 48-0 blowout of South Hadley. Arce-Jackson was one of four players to cross the goal line for Pittsfield, with junior Dashaun Brown scoring two touchdowns and senior Francis Mensah and sophomore Marcus Jubrey each scoring one.
Schuerer Leads Lee Past South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Makayla Schuerer passed out 12 assists Thursday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over South Hadley. Schuerer also served five aces in the 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 win. Karalynn Hopkins registered six kills and five aces, and Kayla Clark pulled up eight digs.
Anna Doyle Goal Lifts Wahconah Girls to Comeback Win
AGAWAM, Mass. – Anna Doyle scored with just more than 2 minutes left to play to give the Wahconah girls soccer team a 3-2, come-from-behind victory over Agawam on Thursday. The hosts led, 2-0, midway through the second half. Olivia Gamberoni got Wahconah on the board in the 58th...
Chicopee Edges Taconic in the Rain
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Taconic football team lost a defensive battle to Chicopee, 14-6, at home on Thursday night in the rain. It was a typical rainy game with both teams having a tough time holding on to the football or keeping the penalties to a minimum. Throughout the...
Ready Set Play Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Preschool operators Melissa and Kenneth Fawcett are embarking on a new adventure in opening an indoor playground on Merrill Road. The Fawcetts opened the Ready Set Learn preschool eight years ago in Dalton and, last week, opened Ready Set Play for young children. "I feel like...
Two PHS, One Taconic Student Honored With Superintendent's Award
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Pittsfield High School and one Taconic High School student were honored with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award. Seniors Jamie Duquette and Randi Duquette of PHS and Jane Wong of Taconic were congratulated by the School Committee on Wednesday for their scholastic achievements. The...
MCLA, Berkshire County STEM Network Celebrate STEM Week
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire County Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Week will be held on Oct. 17-22. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) and the Berkshire County STEM Network will offer virtual programming for local public-school students, K-12 educators, and the general community. Berkshire County STEM Week's...
RSVP Recognizes Volunteers with Annual Luncheon
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program held its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Friday afternoon at Country Club of Pittsfield to honor volunteers and staff who helped make an impact to the community. RSVP provides individuals 55 and older who live in Berkshire County the opportunity to...
Pittsfield School Committee OKs Higher Custodial Wages
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee on Wednesday approved a memorandum of agreement with the district custodial union through 2025, bumping up senior custodians' hourly wages by over a dollar. The approval was unanimous with no public conversation after about an hour in executive session. The custodial union is...
North Adams Library Hosting Home Movie Showings
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The North Adams Public Library will host a Home Movie Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. Home Movie Day is an annual celebration of the historical and cultural value of amateur film. Screenings are held in communities throughout the world, and residents are encouraged to bring their films to share.
