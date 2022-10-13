Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
newportdispatch.com
Standing water causes single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Fairlee
FAIRLEE — A 41-year-old man from Bradford was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Fairlee early this morning. The crash took place on I-91 south at around 4:35 a.m. According to the report, Ronald Adams was headed south on the interstate when he hydroplaned in his 2021 Subaru Forester.
WMUR.com
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
nbcboston.com
WMUR.com
Man critically injured in shooting in Goffstown, police say
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Goffstown. Police said the 29-year-old man was shot just before midnight Thursday at 626 Mast Road. A woman who lives in an apartment at the address told News 9 that the victim was her best friend, but she doesn't know what happened or why he was at her apartment.
mynbc5.com
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges after vehicle found stuck on Dummerston Covered Bridge
DUMMERSTON — A 51-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stuck on the Covered Bridge at around 8:45 p.m. According to the report, the driver, Matthew Campbell, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, was impaired at the time. Police...
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges following crash in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 64-year-old man from Brattleboro was involved in a crash in Dummerston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Guilford Center Road at around 7:10 p.m. State Police responded and made contact with Barry Bozetarnik. Police say that Bozetarnik had been drinking and was arrested for suspicion...
WMUR.com
Man seriously injured after being struck by delivery van in Groton
GROTON, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a delivery van in Groton on Wednesday night, officials said. The crash happened in the area of Boston Road, according to the Groton Police Department. The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Lahey...
Crews respond to fire in Weathersfield Twp.
Crews were called to the block 3400 Lakeside Drive shortly after 5 a.m.
nbcboston.com
77-Year-Old Salisbury, Massachusetts, Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall
A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries and distant proximity to the trail head were serious enough to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
WMUR.com
Search conducted for Hampstead man missing since July
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Volunteers gathered Saturday in Hampstead to search for a man, who has been missing since July. John Matson, 79, was last seen walking away from his Hampstead home July 6. Authorities said he suffers from dementia. Daughter Debbie Hill organized Saturday's search. "We want to put...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man last seen in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER — Police say they are seeking the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Bridgewater. The man was spotted at the Winturri Shelter on the Appalachian Trail yesterday. Surveillance footage shows him there at around 2:30 p.m. Police have not said if the man was...
newportdispatch.com
Hit-and-run crash in Norwich
NORWICH — A 30-year-old man from Fairlee was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Norwich last month. On September 24, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place on Route 5 at around 6:50 a.m. Police say they responded to the area but found...
Salisbury Man, 77, Rescued After Falling Into Tree While Hiking In NH
A 77-year-old man from Massachusetts is lucky to be alive after he tripped and fell into a tree while hiking in New Hampshire this week, authorities said. Raymond Pike, of Salisbury, was hiking with his niece when he took a dive about a quarter mile from the top of Mount Garfield on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. This happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook.
WGME
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
Vermont police arrest man who is a ‘person of interest’ in murders of N.H. couple killed on walking trail
"The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah," authorities said. Police in South Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man who New Hampshire authorities confirmed is a “person of interest” in the double murders of a Concord couple killed along a walking trail in April.
