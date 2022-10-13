Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
The top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024, ranked
WASHINGTON - The exchange didn't get much attention at the time. But it's worth remembering as we look ahead to the end of the 2022 election cycle - and, accordingly, the start of the 2024 presidential campaign. During an interview with "60 Minutes" last month, President Biden acknowledged that his...
Houston Chronicle
Independent voters don't want mini-Trumps, are bored by Biden
WASHINGTON - A critical group of swing voters was asked to give a brief, one-word description of the emotions they feel upon seeing President Biden. The answers were bleak: "Indifferent . . . mixed to indifferent . . . bored . . . ambivalent . . . frustrated . . . flabbergasted . . . lost."
Houston Chronicle
Co-founder of Trump's media company details Truth Social's bitter infighting
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Will Wilkerson, then an executive at former president Donald Trump's start-up Trump Media & Technology Group, was at a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., coffee shop with company co-founder Andy Litinsky last October when Trump called Litinsky with a question: Would he give up some of his shares to Trump's wife, Melania?
Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden at a community center here Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs, in a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open enrollment, Biden […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Houston Chronicle
The lawyer who could deliver on Biden's wish to be the most pro-union president
WASHINGTON - Starbucks was forced to rehire baristas after firing them during a union drive at a store in Memphis. Las Vegas laundry service Apex Linen was forced to rehire workers it laid off involved in union organizing. And Amazon may soon be forced to rehire a warehouse worker it fired in Staten Island who co-led the first successful union campaign at the company in U.S. history.
Ukraine blamed for rocket attack that struck mayor's office in separatist-controlled city
Pro-Kremlin officials blame Ukraine for a rocket attack in Donetsk while Russia is blamed for striking a city across from a nuclear power plant.
Houston Chronicle
Rights group: 59 lawyers slain in 6 years in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least 133 lawyers have been killed in the Philippines since the 1980s in work-related attacks, nearly half of them in the last six years during former President Rodrigo Duterte's turbulent term, a prominent group of lawyers said Saturday. The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers...
Houston Chronicle
Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
GENEVA (AP) — For their first trip to a celebrated robotics contest for high school students from scores of countries, a team of Ukrainian teens had a problem. With shipments of goods to Ukraine uncertain, and Ukrainian customs officers careful about incoming merchandise, the group only received a base kit of gadgetry on the day they were set to leave for the event in Geneva.
Houston Chronicle
Russia's escalation won't turn tide of the war
LONDON - Russia's efforts to counter Ukrainian advances by pounding Kyiv and other cities with missiles and mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists represent a significant escalation in the seven-month old war, but are unlikely to shift the dynamics of a conflict now clearly tilting in favor of Ukraine, Western intelligence assessments and military experts say.
Houston Chronicle
In Kupiansk, in northeast Ukraine, liberation came at a steep cost
KUPIANSK, Ukraine - The Russians occupied this northeastern Ukrainian city split by the Oskil River without firing a shot, marching in on a bitterly cold February morning. In a live-streamed address, the mayor said that he had let them in without resistance. Touring Kupiansk with Russian soldiers, the mayor, Gennady...
