PHOTOS: Gaylord at Bay City Western, MHSAA District soccer

Morning Sun
SVL Champs: Mt. Pleasant downs Dow, wins SVL crown
MIDLAND – Back-to-back champs. The Mt. Pleasant High School football team won its second-straight Saginaw Valley League Blue title on Friday night via an impressive 40-0 shutout victory over host Midland Dow. Mt. Pleasant is now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in league games, winning the conference title via a...
Flint-area football highlights: Corunna nips Swartz Creek 28-27 in Metro League crossover game
FLINT – Corunna finished third in the Flint Metro League standings by beating Swartz Creek 28-27 Friday in the crossover round. Wyatt Bower completed 11 of 16 passes for 131 yards and four touchdowns to lead Corunna. Peyton TerMeer caught a pair of TD passes while Jaden Edington and...
Durand’s first-ever victory over New Lothrop clinches outright MMAC championship
NEW LOTHROP, MI – Every time Durand’s football players walked through the weight room for the last year they’d see it. “We had a sign in our weight room for 12 months that said ‘What are you going to do today to beat New Lothrop?’” said coach John Webb.
MLive.com
Akron-Fairgrove appreciates the invite but ruins the party for All Saints
Bay City All Saints football hosts Akron-Fairgrove BAY CITY, MI – The parade, the crowning, the formal wear at football games. Akron-Fairgrove had seen it all before. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
My North.com
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
East Village Magazine
New state park will bring “stability” and “open up the river to the community,” Michigan DNR Director says
The Flint City Council approved a resolution Monday night to allow the State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to invest $30.2 million in establishing a state park along much of the Flint River. The park is envisioned to encompass 230 acres stretching approximately 3 miles east to west...
Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
Mott Community College instructor gets second chance to become ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A Mott Community College history instructor from Grand Blanc will soon get a second chance to fulfill his lifetime dream of becoming a “Jeopardy!” champion. Aaron Gulyas is among the 18 former contestants that were chosen from previous seasons to compete in the first...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Harrison, MI
People continually flock to Harrison, Michigan, because of its beauty and treasures. You are reading: Things to do in harrison michigan | 15 Best Things to Do in Harrison, MI. This city is also proud of its motto, “20 lakes in 20 minutes.”. How did this place get such...
East Village Magazine
Addiction, life of boxer Taylor Duerr at heart of documentary with Flint roots screening Oct. 19
When Flint native filmmaker Michael Ramsdell got to know boxer Taylor “Machine Gun” Duerr at the Brighton gym where they both worked out, Ramsdell was coming off his last film project, a documentary about baseball star (also a Flint native) Jim Abbott. Ramsdell had loved doing a sports-based...
recordpatriot.com
3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE
Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
Flint singer Taylor Tatum debuts new EP
Flint, MI—Have you ever fallen in love? Singer/songwriter Taylor Tatum has, and she turned the experience into her upcoming EP “Tomorrow,” which she recently debuted for a few dozen fans and fellow artists at a listening party on the north side of Flint, Mich. A handful of...
$4.6 million dream home hits market on Michigan’s Caribbean-like Torch Lake
ALDEN, MI - It’s known far and wide as Michigan’s own slice of the Caribbean and now a large home with a ton of water frontage has just hit the market right along Torch Lake’s blue-green waters. Located at 11328 South East Torch Lake Drive in Alden,...
recordpatriot.com
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
wsgw.com
City of Saginaw hits new national high
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
abc12.com
Au Gres area residents are upset that health clinic is being closed
'Where will we go?': Au Gres residents upset over closure of health clinic. McLaren Health Care says it's closing the clinic because of staffing issues and will consolidate three clinics into two.
Republican aims to unseat incumbent in county seat for Saginaw city, township
SAGINAW, MI —Saginaw County Board of Commissioners member Michael Webster will campaign to keep his seat against a Republican challenger, Leona Kramer, during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Neither Saginaw resident faced competition in the August primary in their bid for the District 11 seat. Webster, who began serving...
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
