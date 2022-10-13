Read full article on original website
Two cheating fishermen indicted in Ohio after placing weights in fish
Two men have been indicted after being caught cheating in a fishing competition last month. They had previously won the competition in 2021. A grand jury indicted Chase Cominsky, 35, and Jacob Runyan, 42, on three fifth-degree felony counts Friday, including cheating, attempted grand theft, and possessing criminal tools, along with an additional fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of unlawful ownership of wild animals. Hermitage Pennsylvania Police Department seized Cominsky's boat and trailer Tuesday as part of a search warrant, as it was involved in the alleged cheating that happened at the competition on Sept. 30.
Seven Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Seven men from Ohio and Pennsylvania were charged for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. […]
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
Indiana Driver Swerves to Avoid Deer, Crashes Through Walls of Home
A quick-thinking motorist in Indiana managed to dodge slamming into a deer but wasn’t nimble enough to avoid plowing directly into a house. On Thursday night, a driver who was swerving to avoid hitting a deer collided with a house. This is according to the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department.
Michigan DNR Busts Poachers, Seize 460 Pounds of Salmon
Poachers have been caught in Michigan. The Michigan DNR busted them, and ended up seizing 640 pounds of salmon from them. According to a press release, officers Josiah Killingbeck and Scott MacNeill were flagged down while doing a standard fish patrol. The angler who flagged them down gave them a tip about a group using “unspecified illegal tackle.”
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
WATCH: Raccoon Mauls Iguana on Pool Deck of Florida House
Nature is wild, but “wild” takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to Florida wildlife. A viral video captures the insane moment an angry raccoon mauls a massive iguana on the pool deck of a Florida house. Check it out. The slow-moving iguana, which is roughly...
Police Come to the Rescue After Deer Falls Into Swimming Pool: VIDEO
On Thursday night in Ohio, Medina police officers responded to a call near Larkspur Court where they found a deer in a swimming pool. At 8:15 p.m., the police received a call about the deer. The animal was trapped in an above-ground swimming pool, Fox 8 reports. Officers used a dog noose to try and help the deer out of its predicament.
Michigan DNR busts group of fishermen from Colorado using illegal methods to catch 463 lbs. of salmon, donates it to families in need
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers recovered more than 460 lbs. of illegally taken salmon from a group from Colorado that was fishing on the Manistee River earlier this week.
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
LOOK: Michigan Angler Hooks Highly Rare Golden Smallmouth Bass
A Michigan man and his girlfriend set out for another casual fishing trip and came home with a wild catch to share with the world. Turns out, David Holston and Ellyn Lamerato pulled in an ultra-rare golden smallmouth bass in the southeastern portion of the state. On Monday, Holston and...
cleveland19.com
Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield Township early Thursday. According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 5:45 a.m. The...
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 13, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Surplus Bison to Be Auctioned Off by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
On November 2, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will auction off surplus bison from Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The auction is open to the public and takes cash and personal checks with correct notarization. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks explained the reason...
