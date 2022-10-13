ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Two cheating fishermen indicted in Ohio after placing weights in fish

Two men have been indicted after being caught cheating in a fishing competition last month. They had previously won the competition in 2021. A grand jury indicted Chase Cominsky, 35, and Jacob Runyan, 42, on three fifth-degree felony counts Friday, including cheating, attempted grand theft, and possessing criminal tools, along with an additional fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of unlawful ownership of wild animals. Hermitage Pennsylvania Police Department seized Cominsky's boat and trailer Tuesday as part of a search warrant, as it was involved in the alleged cheating that happened at the competition on Sept. 30.
HERMITAGE, PA
YourErie

Seven Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Seven men from Ohio and Pennsylvania were charged for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cleveland19.com

Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermitage, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Rossford, OH
Broadview Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Broadview Heights, OH
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Hermitage, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
Outsider.com

Michigan DNR Busts Poachers, Seize 460 Pounds of Salmon

Poachers have been caught in Michigan. The Michigan DNR busted them, and ended up seizing 640 pounds of salmon from them. According to a press release, officers Josiah Killingbeck and Scott MacNeill were flagged down while doing a standard fish patrol. The angler who flagged them down gave them a tip about a group using “unspecified illegal tackle.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglers#Fish#Police#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Police Come to the Rescue After Deer Falls Into Swimming Pool: VIDEO

On Thursday night in Ohio, Medina police officers responded to a call near Larkspur Court where they found a deer in a swimming pool. At 8:15 p.m., the police received a call about the deer. The animal was trapped in an above-ground swimming pool, Fox 8 reports. Officers used a dog noose to try and help the deer out of its predicament.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield Township early Thursday. According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 5:45 a.m. The...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

571K+
Followers
63K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy