Colorado State hoops star Isaiah Stevens out indefinitely with foot injury

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
 3 days ago
Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens (4) shoots over Michigan guard Eli Brooks, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy

Less than a month until the start of the season, coach Niko Medved and the Colorado State basketball team got the worst news possible.

Star senior guard Isaiah Stevens will be out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in practice that will require surgery. But it is not season-ending, according to a release.

"First and foremost, myself and the team feel terrible for Isaiah," Medved said in a statement. "He is a special player and a tremendous leader. We are confident that Isaiah will get through this and make a full recovery. While we know that his presence and leadership will be missed, I know this team will respond. We will continue to work diligently and we are really excited to get this season started."

Stevens has been one of the best players in the Mountain West since he arrived in Fort Collins in 2019. He's been an all-conference selection in each of his first three seasons, earning second-team honors the last two years after earning third team honors and winning the Freshman of the Year award in 2019-20.

With David Roddy off to the NBA, it was going to be up to Stevens to help guide the Rams to a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Allen, Texas native has appeared in 91 games so far at CSU and has averaged 14.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Stevens has already etched his name in the CSU record books as he's second all-time in assists with 443. He was also on track to crack the top 10 in scoring as he's currently 11th in program history with 1,309 points.

