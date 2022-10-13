ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2022 Women of the Year: Heather Britt's Dancefix aims to make dance available to everyone

By Sharon Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7gc2_0iWnUCey00

Heather Britt was practically born dancing. From a young age she'd dance anywhere she was standing.

Cincinnati's School for the Creative and Performing Arts helped her realize her dream, launching her into a career of dancing professionally in New York and San Francisco after graduating from high school.

In 2000, the lure of her hometown beckoned. Back in Cincinnati, Britt, 49, started a dance company that today is known as Dancefix.

There are several classes a week at Britt's Blue Ash studio and at the Cincinnati Ballet, where people of all dance abilities gather for what's billed as a workout, but devotees of the class liken to therapy and a party, of people from all backgrounds.

This is no beginner dance class where you start easy and move on to complicated moves. Participants jump into routines choreographed by Britt, who also runs HBDC (Heather Britt Dance Choreography.) Britt promised there is no judgment and, over time, all the dances can be mastered.

"It's important for Dance Fix to be a mirror of the whole community," Britt said.

Dancefix is Britt's full-time job now, but she's also a choreographer for the Cincinnati Ballet, has worked at the ballet in education and outreach and at Northern Kentucky University.

Her mission has always been the same: To give people the chance to dance.

Ask anyone who's taken a class and they'll sing the praises of Britt and Dancefix.

Cincinnati City Councilman Reggie Harris, a Dance Fix devotee, said "DanceFix is a great equalizer in the community. People from all walks of life, all parts of the region, and folks with differing social and political beliefs all come together to dance and enjoy each other’s company. This didn’t happen by coincidence. It is a direct result of Heather’s vision, leadership, and humanity.”

Britt says she is able to lift people up because she had three women who guided her career. She ticked them off:

  • Consuelo Faust, owner of San Fransico-based Rhythm & Motion, showed Britt what it was like to be a successful woman business owner in the dance world and have a family at the same time. She empowered Britt to lead Rhyt&M when I brought it here to Cincinnati in 2000.
  • Lois Rosenthal, a Cincinnati arts patron who died 2014, hired Britt to teach at Uptown Arts, an organization whose mission is to nurture young artists. Britt said Rosenthal saw Britt's potential in higher education. "Lois Rosenthal first hired me to teach at Uptown Arts and saw my potential in higher education. She opened the door by introducing me to the Chair at NKU which was a giant step in my career."
  • Victoria Morgan, the Cincinnati Ballet’s former artistic director, provided opportunities for Britt to choreograph with Cincinnati Ballet at the professional level.

Britt worked at Northern Kentucky University for several years before dedicating herself to Dance Fix full-time in 2016.

Britt has also choreographed contemporary ballet works for multiple organizations, including the Cincinnati Ballet and the Nashville Ballet, theatrical productions for Playhouse in The Park and commercial choreography for Zone Perfect Bars and Fleetwood Mac through Lightborne.

Cincinnati Enquirer reviewers have called Britt's work “mesmerizing”, “exuberant”, “moving”, “eloquent” and “heartbreaking.”

Britt grew her company to 14 employees. She weathered the pandemic with online and outdoor classes.

Now her dance community is giving back to her. Britt was diagnosed with cancer earlier this summer and is in the midst of treatment. Before she had told anyone about her diagnosis, she went to a Dancefix class herself.

She had choreographed the class and chose the music. Still when Pink's "All I Know So Far" came on, tears flowed.

"My community is coming full circle for me," Britt said. "It’s what’s giving me energy. When I found out, I just wanted to go away and hide, I felt so vulnerable. But I felt the energy. It let me know things were going to be OK."

What inspires you to give back?

"I have expressed myself through dance since I was a young child. I want people to have that same experience. "

What need in the community would you like to see addressed?

"More access to the arts. I know there is programming that offers help, but there remains a disparity. I feel like there could be a way to reach more people."

Who most influenced or inspired you to care about others?

My mom. She has always treated everyone with respect and love. She is about everything being fair. I look out for the underdog and want everything to be fair, just like she has done.

About Heather Britt

  • Birthplace: Westwood.
  • Current residence: Columbia Tusculum.
  • Family: Mom, two college-age daughters.
  • Education: Graduated from the Cincinnati School for the Performing arts and became a professional dancer.
  • Occupation: Business owner, Dance Fix, choreographer, dance educator, performer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Cincinnati News Record

Your guide to BLINK Cincinnati

This weekend, from Oct. 13-16, Cincinnati’s skyline will be illuminated by grand shows of lights and lasers for BLINK, with projections and art exhibits lining 30 of Greater Cincinnati’s streets from downtown to Northern Kentucky. If you’re looking for a way to experience Cincinnati while immersing yourself in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time

CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Car show benefit for little Ada Saturday

A car show is being held on a sunny fall Saturday today until 3 p.m. at Smyth Automotive on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington to benefit little Ada, whose mother Beth Wiget recently died in an accident. The event includes a split-the-pot, raffle tickets for door prizes, food and drinks and music.
WILMINGTON, OH
linknky.com

What’s the food (and drink) situation at BLINK in Covington?

Let there be light. And food. BLINK Cincinnati returns Thursday and runs until Sunday. It is the largest light, art, and projection-mapping event in the United States. BLINK has five geographic zones for the event. One of them, the Covington Zone will have more than a dozen installations. The artwork is food for the eyes but not the stomach.
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dance Moves#Contemporary Dance#Dance Studio#Dancefix#Blue Ash#The Cincinnati Ballet
eaglecountryonline.com

Weber Pumpkin Festival Happens This Weekend

The two-day event runs Saturday and Sunday. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Harrison, Oh.) – The Weber Pumpkin Festival returns to Harrison, Ohio this weekend. The annual fall festival at Weber Farm on Kilby Road takes place Saturday, October 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and and Sunday, October 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
HARRISON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

REMINDER! St. Columban Harvest Festival: This Friday-n-Saturday

LOVELAND, OH (October 13, 2022 ) –Join us this weekend for family fun and parish community fellowship! Friday and Saturday evenings 5:30-11P.m., October 14-15, on the grounds of St. Columban Church in Loveland, Ohio. The tents are going up right now and the forecast calls for two beautiful autumn...
LOVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
elderhsquill.org

Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures

Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Where to park for BLINK Cincinnati 2022

CINCINNATI — BLINK Cincinnati is back this weekend!. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. Where can I park?. Public and private parking garages...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy