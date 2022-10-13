Women of the Year 2022: Susan W. Hare shares love of learning with kids across the region

Before Susan W. Hare was executive director of iSPACE , a STEM education program provider in Greater Cincinnati, she was an instructor. Before that, she was an engineer at GE Aviation .

Before that, she was a high school student who failed the first math test of the semester.

"I was just going to quit," Hare said decades later. She already had enough math credits to graduate, but her teacher convinced her to stay in the class. "He showed me how to work really hard even when I didn't think that I could do it."

That year, she decided to become an engineer. Hare said she didn't know any women engineers at that time, but she wasn't intimidated. She had a lot of people in her corner, she said, people like her father, who always encouraged and supported her.

Not everyone welcomed women into the field of engineering

But not everyone was welcoming to women in the field. Hare said there were men who doubted her subtly and others who discriminated against her openly throughout her career as an engineer. By keeping her head down, doing the work, developing a good sense of humor and relying on her cheerleaders in the industry, she said she's always been able to "win over" her skeptics.

She shouldn't have to, though. And women in STEM in 2022 certainly should not have to "win over" anyone because of their gender. When Hare thought about horror stories she heard recently from a young woman engineer, she teared up.

"I was just so heartbroken," she said. "It hasn't changed, enough."

Hare wants to be part of a change. A real change, one that opens up the world of science, technology, engineering and math for all people, everywhere.

“We’re leaving so many issues on the table that could be solved if we used all the brain power at our disposal," Hare said.

Finding her niche

That passion drove her out of the corporate world, to graduate school, and eventually to iSPACE in January of 2011.

Hare said she always loved learning, and sharing what she learned with others. She'd always dreamed of being a professor but found a niche at iSPACE that fit perfectly. Working with children across the region, Hare walked kids through experiments they'd never be able to do on their own, simulated space explorations and exposed hundreds of students to careers they didn't know existed.

“The kids who don’t necessarily do stellar academically may show some things here that their teachers weren’t aware of, and it’s so exciting to see that," she said.

The organization nearly closed down when the pandemic hit, but the board came to then-retired Hare and she jumped in as executive director without a moment of hesitation.

“I wouldn’t change it for a minute. But I didn’t, you know, picture this,” she said. “I hope that other people are open to opportunities that they didn’t expect. Just keep your eyes open. Something cool might happen.”

What inspires you to give back?

“So many things. One is, I was very much supported in going into engineering. But that didn’t happen to everybody. And even when I was working at GE, there were some people that didn’t want me there, as a female. But my manager and my lead engineer, they were all very supportive and helped me deal with those kinds of situations. So I felt very fortunate that I had that kind of experience."

What need in the community would you like to see addressed?

“The disparity in education. I think if we could fix our education system, then a lot of our problems could be solved from a variety of aspects. If I have a better education, I could get a better job. If I have a good education, I could solve some of these problems that are out there. If I have a good education, I could support my community better. I mean, I just think it can really help level the playing field for those who aren’t able to advance, but also it’s good for everybody. Because we’ve got smart people that we’re not using right now.”

Who most influenced or inspired you to care about others?

“My father is very much a give-backer. And I feel like I’m a lot like him in that I always feel like I need to have a purpose ... Whatever we’re given, we should share, and I think we’re obligated to do that, just as members on Earth.”

About Susan W. Hare

Birthplace: McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Current residence: Wyoming, Ohio.

Wyoming, Ohio. Family: Ty Hare (husband); Katy Cunko (daughter) and her husband Mike; Matthew Hare (son) and his wife Jessica; Henry Cunko (grandson); Chuck Wyncoop (father).

Ty Hare (husband); Katy Cunko (daughter) and her husband Mike; Matthew Hare (son) and his wife Jessica; Henry Cunko (grandson); Chuck Wyncoop (father). Education: West Virginia University where she earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, and Mount Vernon Nazarene University, where she earned a master's degree in education.

West Virginia University where she earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, and Mount Vernon Nazarene University, where she earned a master's degree in education. Occupation: Executive Director at iSPACE: The STEM Learning Place.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Women of the Year 2022: Susan W. Hare shares love of learning with kids across the region