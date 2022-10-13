ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women of the Year 2022: Edna G. Keown believes educating, empowering youth is the way forward

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Edna G, Keown believes history untold is history lost, and the path to a brighter future is through education and empowering the youth. For the past 20 years, she has dedicated countless hours to advancing that mission.

Keown, who had a long career in human resources and consulting, left the corporate world about 20 years ago to volunteer her time to multiple Cincinnati organizations.

"I call myself a full-time community advocate," Keown joked.

Those close to Keown said she stays out of the spotlight and quietly helps where she is needed, not for the recognition but because she believes it is the right thing to do.

Keown is active with The Black Giving Circle Committee, created to provide funds to help African American organizations succeed. Funds are held at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

She is a board member with the Cincinnati Park Foundation and served on the Sponsorship Committee and Advocacy Committee. As a member of the Grant Review Committee, she reviewed applications from various organizations submitted to Greater Cincinnati Foundation to be awarded grants to help fund their summer youth programs from 2019 to 2021

She also served on the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Board and chaired the Silent Auction for the Urban League Gala in 2018 and 2019 when she served on the board of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio. This aided in raising funds to support the organization.

Keown is also on the National Speakers Forum for the Woman’s City Club of Greater Cincinnati.

Giving back is a source of happiness for Keown, who feels she has been blessed in her life and wants to pass that on to others. She takes the motto "lift as you climb" to heart, which is why most of her volunteerism is centered on education and providing opportunities for youth.

In 2002, when Keown left the corporate world, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center held its groundbreaking.

Freedom Center designed to educate

Keown, who grew up in a small town in Arkansas and lived through segregation, strongly believes in the freedom center's mission to educate and promote social justice.

"I saw so many inequalities growing up in the south. It was segregated. There was very blatant discrimination, particularly for someone with my darker complexion. It was tough. It was very tough," Keown said.

The only way to not repeat that terrible history, Keown said, is through education. But as the Freedom Center opened its doors, Keown said there was lots of pushback from the public, especially about its location.

"The entrance faces the Ohio River. There's a reason for that. The river was a dividing line between a slave state and a free state," Keown said. " Kentucky was a slave state prior to 1865. So, many people came from Kentucky across the river, and once they were on Ohio soil, they were in a free state. It was a strategic move symbolizing the doors opening to freedom."

She said formerly enslaved individuals came to Ohio and settled in the area near the Banks because there were factory jobs. That area in Cincinnati even became known as "Little Africa," Keown said.

Ambassadors: women who wanted Freedom Center to succe

But people didn't understand, or were unwilling to learn, many things about the Freedom Center and instead criticized its opening, she said. So Keown, with 18 other women who wanted to see the center succeed, decided to get together and form the Ambassadors of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

The ambassadors help with everything from giving tours, educating, assisting with new exhibits, raising funds, and organizing events. Keown's favorite activity is giving tours to children and teens.

"It's important to teach our young people. Knowledge is power. If they understand the history and know how we struggled and succeeded despite the laws being against us, I think there will be a lot more pride about how much we've overcome and endured over the years," Keown said.

Leadership program empowers youth

One year, Keown was asked to chair the annual King Legacy Breakfast hosted by the Freedom Center. That year, the organization decided to involve young people in the breakfast by starting the youth leadership program.

"They came up with so many creative things. Some did poetry, and others researched how to make the world better. They looked into things like the gaps in education," Keown said. "I was so impressed with what they came up with."

The youth leadership program also offered a scholarship to participants. In many other organizations, Keown volunteers her time to work to empower the youth through education and opportunities.

As a member of Jack and Jill, Keown helps raise funds for scholarships for underserved students. While volunteering with the Cincinnati LINKS chapter, she co-chaired a committee introducing high school students to different careers and skills.

"There are still so many challenges in this world. I believe the youth can solve them, they will solve them, if we inspire them," Keown said.

What inspires you to give back?

"It's my upbringing. My belief in God. Giving back is also the key to my happiness."

What need in the community would you like to see addressed?

"More education and opportunities for our youth."

Who most influenced or inspired you to care about others?

"My mother. She had the biggest heart and was just a loving person."

About Edna G. Keown

  • Birthplace: Joiner, Arkansas.
  • Current residence: Hyde Park.
  • Family: Husband, Woody Keown; Daughter, Katrice Keown; Nephew Kalyoto Shaun Sikanda.
  • Education: Arkansas State University.
  • Occupation: Keown worked in human resources and consulting before leaving the corporate world to volunteer her time to many Cincinnati Organizations.

