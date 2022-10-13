Women of the Year 2022: Jen Stein is a quiet force in Cincinnati philanthropy

Jen Stein usually prefers to work behind the scenes.

But as one of The Enquirer's 2022 Women of the Year , the dedicated volunteer and philanthropist and self-described "worker bee" involved in a number of Cincinnati organizations is finally getting her well-deserved time in the spotlight.

Stein, 56, was not born and raised in Cincinnati, but moved to the area after meeting her husband, Michael, while both worked for Bankers Trust in New York City.

Cincinnati had an immediate draw, Stein said, thanks to the "great community feel" of the city and her warm embrace by the Jewish community, which was also her first access point in getting involved with philanthropic organizations. Now, she is very settled in Cincinnati and involved in her community, living with her family in Amberly Village.

Her passion for getting involved stemmed from her father, who was the son of Irish immigrants and came from a humble background. "He was truly a self-made man and once he made his way in the world, he never forgot where he came from and always gave back," she said. "He made big and small differences, and it was a wonderful example for me."

And she has been involved with a large number of organizations. The Seven Hills School, the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Mayerson JCC, Isaac M. Wise Temple, Contemporary Arts, Center, Cincinnati Ballet and the Freestore Foodbank have all benefitted from her efforts.

Working with the Cincinnati Ballet, as a trustee, board engagement committee chair and a foundation board member holds an especially dear place to Stein. One of her first dates with her now-husband was at the Joyce Theater in New York City where the pair discovered their mutual love of ballet. In Cincinnati, she was thrilled to find the city had its own local ballet company and now is proud of her work with the organization.

Stein said she's also extremely proud of the work she's done with the Seven Hills School, where her children attended, from helping with programs that focus on student attraction and retention, to fundraising for building new spaces to support those efforts.

She took her expertise in investing to start her own firm, Fourth Street Performance Partners, with two partners in 1997. As she describes it, it is an institutional investment consulting firm that consults with nonprofit organizations.

Stein had always been in the investment space, but First Street Performance Partners was her first exposure to the endowment management side of things. Coming from humble beginnings, the firm now serves more than 60 mostly philanthropic clients representing more than $9 billion in assets.

But the true heart of Stein's passion lies with Cincinnati's vibrant Jewish community. She and her husband were welcomed "with open arms," and it has made her feel connected to the broader community around her.

"I hope it continues to be around for my children, and my children's children," she said.

Since Stein came to Cincinnati, she has seen the city flourish.

"Cincinnatians want to support Cincinnati and make it the best city it can be," she said. "To me, that's not a challenge. It had to be done and it took time, energy and effort, but it's so rewarding to see how people in this city will step up and work together for change."

Stein said she chooses to involve herself in organizations that have a goal of helping people feel connected, feel welcomed.

"People really struggle with feeling accepted and feeling like they have their people, a home, someplace where they feel like they belong," she said. "A lot of stress and anxiety people feel in this world is through not feeling connected to a community. I hope that in general, we as a society help people young and old find a place where they belong."

What inspires you to give back?

"Given the size of Cincinnati, I have always been impressed by the number and strength of the institutions our city has sustained over the generations -- the impact they’ve had and the tremendous sense of community they’ve fostered. When I first moved here in 1995, I was embraced by the Jewish community and developed a deep appreciation for the work of the Jewish Federation, Wise Temple and the Mayerson JCC. Later, when my husband and I were raising our children, The Seven Hills School became an important community for our entire family and helped shape my children into young adults who have a good sense of their place in the world. And over the years, I’ve come to know and cherish so many organizations that make Cincinnati a vibrant place to live. I feel a personal responsibility to help support and further the work of these great institutions for current and future generations of Cincinnatians."

What need in the community would you like to see addressed?

"In this highly connected modern day and age, I think a lot of people, sadly, feel disconnected and lack a sense of belonging. Organizations like synagogues/churches, schools, and community centers are vital to welcoming people of all ages, connecting them with others, and helping them develop a sense of purpose and meaning in their lives. There is much work to be done in this area."

Who most influenced or inspired you to care about others?

"My parents had a profound influence on me. My mother was always involved in our community, one way or another -- whether she was raising funds for cancer research, volunteering at our school, or leading a local Girl Scout troop. My father was the son of Irish immigrants and came from very humble beginnings. He was a self-made man and derived a lot of personal satisfaction from helping others, in ways both big and small, but never sought any kind of recognition for his efforts. That left a lasting impression on me. Together, my parents set a wonderful example for me and my sister."

About Jen Stein

Birthplace: New York, New York.

New York, New York. Current residence: Amberley Village.

Amberley Village. Family: John Stein (husband of 25 years), Kate (22), Peter (20), Michael (20), Corky (Labradoodle).

John Stein (husband of 25 years), Kate (22), Peter (20), Michael (20), Corky (Labradoodle). Education: BA, Duke University (’88); MBA, Harvard Business School (’93).

BA, Duke University (’88); MBA, Harvard Business School (’93). Occupation: Community Volunteer.

