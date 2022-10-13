Phillies Defense Falls Short as Braves Tie Series

The Philadelphia Phillies hit several long fly balls, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Atlanta Braves in NLDS game 2.

It was defense that made the difference Wednesday night. One team made the plays, the other did not.

Through the first three innings Zack Wheeler was perfect, throwing 27 pitches to retire nine Atlanta Braves hitters. Despite his profile as a big time strikeout pitcher, only Matt Olson and Dansby Swanson had struck out by then.

The Phillies, meanwhile, did little better. Bryce Harper doubled to lead off the second inning, but after Nick Castellanos launched a booming sacrifice fly to center field, he was stranded a third base with one out. Neither Alec Bohm nor Brandon Marsh could get the Phillies on the board.

The next glimmer of offense from either team came on a leadoff single from Ronald Acuña Jr. in the fourth. Wheeler though, remained perfect, and sat down the Braves hitters in order to end the frame.

The Phillies should have been more comfortable, in their half of the fourth they had hit three long flyouts. Rhys Hoskins' went 366 feet, Harper's went 371 feet and Nick Castellanos' went 389 feet.

Naturally, the only Phillies hit of the inning came on a six foot chopper, a groundball with eyes, that went through the hole at shortstop from J.T. Realmuto.

It wasn't until the sixth inning that the Braves again got another baserunner, though it wasn't one they would have hoped for.

With two outs, a fastball from Wheeler crept up on Acuña Jr., striking him squarely on the back elbow. In pain for several minutes, he stayed in the game to run the bases, then returned to the field next inning.

Clearly, Wheeler was somewhat shaken up too, walking the next batter Dansby Swanson before Matt Olson strode to the plate. It should have been easy, and Wheeler should have been out of the inning.

Olson hit it hard at Hoskins and the ball snuck under his glove and into right field, allowing Acuña Jr. to score the first run of the game.

Austin Riley then came up with runners on first and third and got aboard with a swinging bunt hit to make it 2-0 Braves. Travis d'Arnaud grounded a ball back up the middle for the Braves' fifth consecutive baserunner with two outs, 3-0 now the Phillies' deficit. A game which had seemed so deadlocked was all of a sudden wide open.

The Phillies finally escaped when Michael Harris II grounded out to end the inning.

Again, a Harper would-be home run almost gave the Phillies hope leading off the seventh. This time, his flyout landed 403 ft. from home plate, but in Harris II's glove, up against the wall in center field.

The Phillies hit four barrels over the course of the night, none got out of the yard.

Coming into the top of the ninth, the Phillies were set up as well as one could ask. With their two-hole hitter coming up, Atlanta's closer, Kenley Jansen, came into the game.

Jansen shut the Phillies down 1-2-3 to end the ballgame 3-0. Harper struck out to end the ballgame.

The series now shifts back to Philadelphia tied at 1-1. Despite a deflating loss, the Phillies must be happy with their Game 1 victory. The Phillies now boast home field advantage for Games 3 and 4.

Aaron Nola will get the start in Game 3 at 4:37 p.m. EDT on Friday, the first postseason game at Citizens Bank Park in 11 years.

