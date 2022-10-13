Coldwater Volleyball swept by Harper Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI. — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal volleyball team traveled to Battle Creek to face off with Interstate 8 conference rival Harper Creek on Wednesday, falling in three sets to the high powered Lady Beavers by scores of 26-26, 14-25 and 15-25.

Coldwater controlled things early in set one, jumping out to an early 5-0 advantage thanks to big kills from Mackenzie Scheid and Brooklyn Kerry. Harper Creek gathered themselves and mounted a comeback, rattling off a quick 8-3 run to knot the score up at 8-8.

Harper Creek continued to run, extending their lead to 12-9 after a controversial out call gave the Beavers a key point.

Coldwater refused to go away quietly however, slowly clawing their way back until tying the game up at 16-16 after an ace from Violet Waltke. Waltke’s serve hit the net on the way over to the Harper Creek side and rolled along the net, falling innocently to the court in between multiple Beaver defenders for the ace.

After the ace Harper Creek again went on a 4-1 run, building a 20-17 lead. Again Coldwater stayed in the game, using back-to-back big kills from freshman Mya Porter, edging the score back to 20-19. The two teams continued to trade points until a big booming kill from Scheid tied the score up once again at 23-23, leading to a Harper Creek timeout.

Harper Creek managed to score out of the break leading to set point, however two straight points from the Cardinals gave them set point at 25-24, leading to another Harper Creek timeout. The Beavers quickly tied the score out of the break and proceeded to take advantage of several miscues from the Cardinals to outscore Coldwater 4-1 over the final moments, going on to win set one 28-26.

Set two belonged to Harper Creek early on, as the Beavers managed to run out to a quick 5-1 lead, eventually building that lead to 7-3, forcing an early Coldwater timeout. The break did wonders for Coldwater as they clawed their way back to just a single point deficit thanks to two straight aces from Morgan Dancer, closing to within 7-6. Harper Creek took over after that however, embarking on a 6-1 run, building a solid 13-7 advantage before the Cardinals could get back on the board. The Beavers went on another small run after the Coldwater point, rattling off a 4-1 spurt, building a 17-9 lead, forcing Coldwater to use their final timeout of the set.

The break did nothing to slow down the Harper Creek attack as the Beavers closed out the set with a 8-5 run, giving the Beavers the 25-14 set two win and the two sets to zero lead.

Set three belonged to Harper Creek from the opening whistle, as the Beavers raced out to a commanding 8-0 lead, leading to a Coldwater timeout. Coldwater finally got on the board with a Scheid kill before starting to make a little noise, closing the score to within 11-4.

Harper Creek regained control however and quickly extending their lead, building a double digit lead at 17-7, a lead they would hold throughout the rest of the set on the way to a 25-15 set three win, taking the match three sets to zero.

Leading the Coldwater attack at the net was Mackenzie Scheid with 14 kills to go with seven digs.

Freshman Maren DeBeau had another solid outing at the setter spot, recording 25 assists to go with seven digs.

Jaelah Sloan added seven kills for the Cardinals while Violet Waltke led the team on defense with 21 digs.

Coldwater will next see action on Thursday when they travel to Brooklyn Columbia Central for a non-conference tri match.

Coldwater JV falls to Harper Creek

The Coldwater JV Cardinals dropped a two set battle with Harper Creek Wednesday night, falling by scores of 20-25 and 9-25.

Leading the Coldwater effort was Ta’vaiya Hughes with six digs and two blocks; McKinley Kirk with one kill and three digs; Grace Riley with one kill and two digs; Braylinn Austin with one kill and two digs; Macy Stanton with one kill, three assists, and one dig; Coley Burkhardt with two kills, three aces, four digs and one block; Avery Paarlberg with one assist and four digs; and Norah VanWagner with one kill, one dig and one ace.

Coldwater Freshman drops road meeting with Harper Creek

The Coldwater Freshman Lady Cardinals dropped their conference meeting with Harper Creek on Wednesday, falling by scores of 18-25 and 14-25.

Coldwater was led on the night by Madison Stumpf with two kills; Abby Garcia with one kill and one ace; Halie McFarland with one ace; Ava Gilchrist with one ace; and Samantha Bernard with 100 percent serving.

The Coldwater Freshman will next see action on Saturday when they play in their version of the Interstate 8 conference tournament, scheduled to take place at Parma Western High School.

Coldwater LMS 8th grade “A” downs Northwest

The Coldwater LMS eighth grade “A” team completed the LMS sweep over Jackson Northwest on Tuesday, winning by scores of 25-16, 23-25, and 15-8. All three of the other LMS teams also defeated Northwest, leading to the conference sweep.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Julianna Cowles who had a wonderful all around game, recording eight points, two aces, two assists, one dig and three kills.

Also adding to the Cardinal effort was Aubrey Gebbink with four points, two aces, two assists, two kills and three digs; Brooklyn Closson with five points, three aces and six kills; and Ella Thompson with seven points, four aces and four assists.

The Coldwater Legg Middle School programs will wrap up their 2022 regular season on Thursday when they host Marshall.